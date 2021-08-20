NEW ALBANY — Finn Railey had a goal and an assist to lead host New Albany to a 3-1 victory over visiting Evansville Christian on Thursday night.
Railey got the Bulldogs off to a fast start with a goal in the first minute of the match. Nathaniel Higbie boosted New Albany’s lead to 2-0 in the 19th minute.
In the second half, as the ‘Dogs played multiple substitutes, the Eagles pulled within 2-1 on a penalty kick. A short time later, Railey assisted Jack Moutadier’s goal to boost New Albany’s lead back to two goals.
The Bulldogs (2-0) are scheduled to visit Silver Creek at 7 p.m. Monday.
HIGHLANDERS BLANK DRAGONS
FLOYDS KNOBS — Floyd Central blanked visiting Silver Creek 6-0 in the season-opener for both Thursday evening.
Dakota Hart had a goal and three assists for the Highlanders.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.