Henryville Hornets

HENRYVILLE — Parker Rappe's hat trick helped host Henryville to a 7-4 victory over Mitchell on Wednesday. 

Hugo Balsa added a pair of goals while Austin Contreras and Tyler Orberson had one apiece. Meanwhile Logan Owens dished out a trio of assists for the Hornets. 

Henryville plays at Scottsburg at 5:30 p.m. today. 

LIONS, EAGLES TIE

SELLERSBURG — Kevin Meyer's two second-half goals helped host Rock Creek rally for a 2-2 tie with Austin on Wednesday. 

The Lions play at Christian Academy at 6 p.m. tonight. 

Tags

Recommended for you