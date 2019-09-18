HENRYVILLE — Parker Rappe's hat trick helped host Henryville to a 7-4 victory over Mitchell on Wednesday.
Hugo Balsa added a pair of goals while Austin Contreras and Tyler Orberson had one apiece. Meanwhile Logan Owens dished out a trio of assists for the Hornets.
Henryville plays at Scottsburg at 5:30 p.m. today.
LIONS, EAGLES TIE
SELLERSBURG — Kevin Meyer's two second-half goals helped host Rock Creek rally for a 2-2 tie with Austin on Wednesday.
The Lions play at Christian Academy at 6 p.m. tonight.
