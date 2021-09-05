Jeffersonville Red Devils

JEFFERSONVILLE — Sanchez Cruz tallied to goals to lead host Jeffersonville to a 5-2 victory over visiting Henryville on Saturday. 

Gabe Williams, Jacob Johnson and Victor Arredondo also found the net for the Red Devils. 

Hayden Barbour had a goal and assisted Caleb Lehaceanu's goal in defeat. 

Jeff (2-3) is slated to host Louisville Atherton at 7 p.m. Tuesday night. Henryville (3-3) is scheduled to host Rock Creek at 6 p.m. Thursday. 

FLOYD SHUTOUT WARRIORS 

FLOYDS KNOBS — Cole Jones tallied two goals while Bryce Johnson had a goal and an assist to lead Floyd Central to a 3-0 victory over visiting Evansville Harrison on Saturday afternoon. 

Dakota Hart and Brock Kennedy recorded assists for the Highlanders. 

Floyd (7-1), which has outscored its opponents 24-3 so far this season, is scheduled to visit Jeffersonville at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night. 

OLYMPIANS BLANK PIONEERS

COLUMBUS — Host Columbus East clipped Class A No. 2 Providence 5-0 on Saturday afternoon. 

The Pioneers (3-2-1) next host North Harrison on Wednesday evening. 

PANTHERS BLANK DRAGONS

NORTH VERNON — Host Jennings County clipped Silver Creek 6-0 Saturday afternoon. 

The Dragons (2-3) visit Charlestown at 6 p.m. Tuesday.  

