JEFFERSONVILLE — Sanchez Cruz tallied to goals to lead host Jeffersonville to a 5-2 victory over visiting Henryville on Saturday.
Gabe Williams, Jacob Johnson and Victor Arredondo also found the net for the Red Devils.
Hayden Barbour had a goal and assisted Caleb Lehaceanu's goal in defeat.
Jeff (2-3) is slated to host Louisville Atherton at 7 p.m. Tuesday night. Henryville (3-3) is scheduled to host Rock Creek at 6 p.m. Thursday.
FLOYD SHUTOUT WARRIORS
FLOYDS KNOBS — Cole Jones tallied two goals while Bryce Johnson had a goal and an assist to lead Floyd Central to a 3-0 victory over visiting Evansville Harrison on Saturday afternoon.
Dakota Hart and Brock Kennedy recorded assists for the Highlanders.
Floyd (7-1), which has outscored its opponents 24-3 so far this season, is scheduled to visit Jeffersonville at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
OLYMPIANS BLANK PIONEERS
COLUMBUS — Host Columbus East clipped Class A No. 2 Providence 5-0 on Saturday afternoon.
The Pioneers (3-2-1) next host North Harrison on Wednesday evening.
PANTHERS BLANK DRAGONS
NORTH VERNON — Host Jennings County clipped Silver Creek 6-0 Saturday afternoon.
The Dragons (2-3) visit Charlestown at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
