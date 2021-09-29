JEFFERSONVILLE — Ronaldo Lawrence tallied two goals to lead Jeffersonville to a 4-2 victory over visiting Charlestown on Wednesday night.
Edson Guerrero and Sanchez Cruz added one goal apiece for the Red Devils (5-9), who visit Columbus East to close out their Hoosier Hills Conference slate at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
The Pirates (6-5) will next face the winner between Silver Creek and Corydon Central at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Class 2A Scottsburg Sectional semifinals.
HORNETS DOWN JETS
HAUSER — Caleb Lehaceanu tallied two goals to lead Henryville to a 4-2 win at Hauser on Wednesday night.
Parker Henley added a goal and an assist while Andrew Knecht also found the net for the Hornets. Hayden Barbour also dished out an assist for Henryville (9-6), which will face Christian Academy at 7 p.m. Monday night in the first round of the Class A Trinity Lutheran Sectional.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.