BOYS' SOCCER ROUNDUP: Red Devils fall to Owls

JEFFERSONVILLE — Seymour scored two second-half goals for a 2-0 triumph at Jeffersonville in a Hoosier Hills Conference boys' soccer match Tuesday night.
"It's a disappointing result pure and simple," Red Devils head coach Colin Bell said. "We failed to execute our gameplan. We are lacking cohesion going forward right now and it is putting a lot of pressure on our defense. We have to hammer out some details these next couple of days in order to have any success this weekend."
Jeff (1-2-1, 0-1) will play in the Hoosier Cup Tournament in Bloomington on Friday and Saturday.
DRAGONS DOWN STARS
BEDFORD — Bo Ndaruhutse's goal in the 32nd minute lifted Silver Creek to a 1-0 win at Bedford North Lawrence on Tuesday night.
“I couldn’t be more proud of this team’s effort," Dragons coach Tim Quakenbush said. "Our back four and Luke (Wilson), our goalie, played really well. Bo’s shot was a missile. That’s the first game he’s played up top in high school and he was terrific, as were all the other kids. BNL is an aggressive team and to win at their place was a confidence builder for this team.”
Creek (2-3) next visits Salem on Thursday.
LIONS EDGE COUGARS
SELLERSBURG — Marial Diper's goal in the 50th minute lifted Rock Creek to a 1-0 victory over visiting North Harrison on Tuesday evening.
The Lions (4-1) next visit Lanesville on Thursday.
WARRIORS ROLL OVER COUGARS
NEW ALBANY — Christian Academy rolled to a 6-0 shutout of visiting Trinity Lutheran on Tuesday evening.
The Warriors (3-2-2) visit Scottsburg next Thursday.
FLOYD EDGES JASPER
JASPER — Floyd Central edged host Jasper 3-2 Tuesday evening.
The Highlanders (2-1-2) host Jennings County at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
CUBS DOWN CHARLESTOWN
CHARLESTOWN — Visiting Madison downed Charlestown 6-4 Tuesday evening.
Adrian Rodriguez-Guzman had a hat trick in defeat for the Pirates while Elias Marquez also found the net.
Luke Bach dished out two assists and Karrar Abdulridha one in defeat.
Charlestown (2-1) will visit Scottsburg on Thursday night.
WARRIORS EDGE HORNETS
SCOTTSBURG — Host Scottsburg edged Henryville 1-0 on Tuesday.