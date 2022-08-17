JEFFERSONVILLE — Host Jeffersonville and Corydon Central played to a 1-1 tie in the Red Devils' season-opener Tuesday evening.
The match was scoreless until the 49th minute, when Ronaldo Lawrence scored to give the Red Devils a 1-0 lead.
It remained that way until Corydon senior Hayden Ettner scored on a penalty kick with under nine minutes to play.
"It's a disappointing result," Jeff coach Colin Bell said. "Having control for the majority of the game is a positive and it is something that did not happen much last season; however, not capitalizing on opportunities is a real cause for concern. Results like this happen when you have so many inexperienced players that are thrust into major roles and major minutes. We need to learn quickly if we want to pick up a result Saturday at Columbus North."
JEFFERSONVILLE 1, CORYDON CENTRAL 1
Corydon Central 0 1 — 1
Jeffersonville 0 1 — 1
Second half
J: Ronaldo Lawrence 49th minute.
CC: Hayden Ettner penalty kick, 72nd.
.
FLOYD, KCD TIE
FLOYDS KNOBS — Host Floyd Central and Kentucky Country Day played to a 0-0 tie in the Highlanders' season-opener Tuesday night.
PIRATES PUMMEL EAGLES
CHARLESTOWN — Adrian Rodriguez-Guzman's hat trick helped host Charlestown to a 9-0 victory over visiting Lanesville in the Pirates' season-opener Tuesday.
Sophomore Bradley Watts added two goals and two assists for the hosts. Senior Luke Bach added a goal and an assist while senior Richie Andasol and sophomore Elias Marquez also found the net for Charlestown.
In goal, sophomore Blake Farley and junior Dante Marsal combined for the shutout.
