NEW ALBANY — Konnor Kimmel and Ronaldo Lawrence each had a hat trick and an assist to lead visiting Jeffersonville to a 15-0 win at Christian Academy on Tuesday night.
Noah Milam and Victor Arredondo added two goals apiece for the Red Devils while Drew Gerritsen and Dev Hunter-Lawrence each had a goal and an assist. Joshua Walter, Sean Okyere and Deacon Davis also found the net for Jeff while Kevin Castro and Max Gast recorded assists.
The Red Devils (3-0), who have outscored their first three foes by a combined score of 23-0, host Seymour at 7 p.m. Tuesday night in their Hoosier Hills Conference opener.
'DOGS DOWN PANTHERS
CORYDON — Cole Thurston and Gus Dickman scored back-to-back second-half goals to break a 1-all tie and lift New Albany to a 3-1 win at Corydon Central on Thursday night.
The Bulldogs led 1-0 at halftime thanks to Finn Railey's goal in the final 30 seconds of the first 40 minutes.
The Panthers evened the score in the second half before New Albany tallied twice
The Bulldogs (3-1) host Jasper at around 8 p.m. tonight (a.k.a. New Albany's Senior Night).
HORNETS TOP LIONS
SALEM — Visiting Henryville tallied five goals in each half in a 10-0 triumph at Salem on Thursday.
The Hornets visit Lanesville at 10 a.m. Saturday.
