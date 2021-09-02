SELLERSBURG — The Rock Creek boys' soccer team made history Thursday night.
The Lions downed Lanesville 3-1 in their first-ever match at their new home field on the Sellersburg campus.
Marial Diper, Felipe de la Batista and Seth Sleepe found the net for Creek.
The Lions (2-2-1) are slated to host Mitchell at 6 p.m. Wednesday night.
FLOYD SLIPS PAST PANTHERS
NORTH VERNON — Floyd Central outlasted Jennings County 2-1 in a Hoosier Hills Conference contest Thursday evening.
The Highlanders had goals from Brock Kennedy, who scored off a free kick, and Braden Hayes, who cashed in on a cross from Ivan Villegas.
Floyd (6-1) is scheduled to host Evansville Harrison at 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning.
BULLDOGS BEAT BEDFORD
BEDFORD — Gus Dickman tallied two goals and an assist to lead visiting New Albany to a 5-1 win at Bedford North Lawrence in a HHC contest Thursday evening.
Finn Railey added a pair of goals while Kurt Geron and Ryne Blair dished out assists for the Bulldogs while Quincy Rainey recorded five saves in goal.
New Albany (4-0-1) will host Louisville Ballard at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
PIONEERS, WILDCATS TIE
CLARKSVILLE — Class A No. 2 Providence played Jasper to a 1-1 tie Thursday night at Murphy Stadium.
Billy Hoke scored the lone goal for the Pioneers off an assist from Drew Kelly.
Charlie Scott recorded five saves in goal for Providence (3-1-1), which visits Columbus East on Saturday.
PANTHERS STING HORNETS
CORYDON — Host Corydon Central clipped Henryville 6-3 on Thursday evening.
Nolan Ables had a hat trick while Hayden Ettner tallied two goals for the Panthers.
