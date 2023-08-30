RAMSEY — Rijkard Upchurch tallied both goals to lead Rock Creek to a 2-0 triumph at North Harrison on Tuesday.
The Lions (4-0) will host Lanesville on Thursday.
PIRATES CLIP CUBS 1-0
MADISON — Maddox Riddle headed home Bradley Watts' late corner kick to lift Charlestown to a 1-0 win at Madison on Tuesday night.
"Tonight was a great win for the Pirates against one of the strongest teams in the area," Pirates coach Cristian Martinez said. "I have been coaching this team since 2017 and have not been able to beat Madison, but the boys changed that tonight. All 80 minutes were intense and our goalie, Blake Fraley, did an excellent job by saving several goals that should have gone in."
Charlestown (3-0) will host Scottsburg on Thursday.
FLOYD, JASPER TIE
JASPER — In a rematch of a Class 3A regional semifinal from last year, Floyd Central tied host Jasper 1-1 Tuesday night.
The Highlanders (0-1-3) will visit Jennings County on Thursday night.
DRAGONS TIE STARS
BEDFORD — Napoleon Lankford’s two goals helped host Silver Creek tie Bedford North Lawrence on Tuesday night.
The Dragons (0-3-1) are scheduled to host Salem on Thursday night.
BRUINS EDGE PIONEERS
LOUISVILLE — Host Louisville Ballard outlasted Class 2A No. 7 Providence 3-2 on Tuesday night.
Quentin Hesse tallied both of the Pioneers’ goals while Drew Kelly and Luke Richards dished out the assists.
Charlie Scott recorded seven saves in goal for Providence (4-1-1), which will host Jasper on Thursday night.
HORNETS FALL
SCOTTSBURG — Host Scottsburg downed Henryville 4-1 Tuesday night.
The match was tied 1-1 at intermission before the Warriors outscored the Hornets 3-0 in the second half en route to victory.
Carter Gricius tallied two goals for Scottsburg.
OWLS EDGE RED DEVILS
SEYMOUR — Host Seymour edged Jeffersonville 1-0 in a Hoosier Hills Conference match Tuesday night.
The Red Devils (0-4) are scheduled to host Louisville Doss at 7 p.m. Thursday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.