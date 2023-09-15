NEW ALBANY — Rijkard Upchurch had two goals to lead Rock Creek to a 4-0 win at Christian Academy in a matchup of sectional foes Thursday night.
Tyler Sieckert and Eli Benitos added goals for the unbeaten Lions (7-0-1), who will host their Haas Cup on Saturday.
The Warriors (3-6-1) will visit Henryville next Thursday.
HIGHLANDERS, BULLDOGS TIE
NEW ALBANY — Floyd Central and host New Albany played to a scoreless tie Thursday night at Green Valley.
The Highlanders (3-2-5, 3-0-1) will host Columbus East at 6 p.m. Tuesday while the Bulldogs (4-5-1, 1-1-1) host Bloomington South at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
