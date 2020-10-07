Jeffersonville Red Devils

SEYMOUR — Josh Walter’s first-half goal stood up as Jeffersonville edged Floyd Central 1-0 in the Class 3A Seymour Sectional semifinals Wednesday.

The victory avenged the Red Devils’ 3-0 loss to the Highlanders during the regular season. The loss ended the season for Floyd (12-5-1).

Jeff (10-3) will face defending champion Columbus East (8-2-7), which beat Columbus North 2-0 in the other semi, at 7 p.m. Saturday night in the sectional final. The Olympians outlasted the Red Devils 2-1 this past Saturday.

CLASS 3A SEYMOUR SECTIONAL

Match 1: Floyd Central 1, Seymour 0, Monday

Match 2: Columbus North 10, Jennings County 0, Tuesday

Match 3: Columbus East 1, New Albany 0, Tuesday

Match 4: Jeffersonville 1, Floyd Central 0, Wednesday

Match 5: Columbus East 2, Columbus North 0, Wednesday

Final: Jeffersonville (10-3) vs. Columbus East (8-2-7), 7 p.m. Saturday

PIONEERS, HORNETS WIN TO SET UP FINAL

SEYMOUR — Evan Scott had three goals and two assists to lead Class A No. 2 Providence to a 12-0 win over the host Cougars in the Trinity Lutheran Sectional semifinals Wednesday night.

Luke Hesse added two goals and an assist for the Pioneers (12-3), who will face Henryville (11-3) at 7 p.m. Saturday night in the final. The Hornets edged Rock Creek 3-2 in Wednesday’s first semi.

Also finding the net Wednesday night for Providence were Edward Bobkoskie, Lazlo Langness, Luke Jorden, Quentin Hesse, Billy Hoke, Edgardo Martinez and Charlie Scott. Bobkoskie, Quentin Hesse, Jorden, Jericho Brooks and Clayton Furnish dished out assists for the Pioneers.

CLASS A TRINITY LUTHERAN SECTIONAL

Match 1: Henryville 6, Lanesville 1, Monday

Match 2: Providence 9, CAI 1, Tuesday

Match 3: Trinity Lutheran 3, Austin 1, Tuesday

Match 4: Henryville 3, Rock Creek 2, Wednesday

Match 5: Providence 12, Trinity Lutheran 0, Wednesday

Final: Henryville (11-3) vs. Providence (12-3), 7 p.m. Saturday

WARRIORS DOWN DRAGONS

SCOTTSBURG — Class 2A No. 20 Scottsburg scored three goals in each half on its way to a 6-0 victory over Silver Creek in the Scottsburg Sectional semifinals Wednesday night.

The loss ends the season for the Dragons (4-10-1).

The Warriors (16-1) will face Corydon Central (11-4-1), which topped Madison 5-3 in the other semi, at 7 p.m. Saturday night in the sectional final.

CLASS 2A SCOTTSBURG SECTIONAL

Match 1: Madison 2, North Harrison 1 OT (4-3 in PKs), Monday

Match 2: Scottsburg 7, Charlestown 0, Tuesday

Match 3: Silver Creek 7, Salem 0, Tuesday

Match 4: Corydon Central 5, Madison 3, Wednesday

Match 5: Scottsburg 6, Silver Creek 0, Wednesday

Final: Corydon Central (11-4-1) vs. Scottsburg (16-1), 7 p.m. Saturday

