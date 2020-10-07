SEYMOUR — Josh Walter’s first-half goal stood up as Jeffersonville edged Floyd Central 1-0 in the Class 3A Seymour Sectional semifinals Wednesday.
The victory avenged the Red Devils’ 3-0 loss to the Highlanders during the regular season. The loss ended the season for Floyd (12-5-1).
Jeff (10-3) will face defending champion Columbus East (8-2-7), which beat Columbus North 2-0 in the other semi, at 7 p.m. Saturday night in the sectional final. The Olympians outlasted the Red Devils 2-1 this past Saturday.
.
CLASS 3A SEYMOUR SECTIONAL
Match 1: Floyd Central 1, Seymour 0, Monday
Match 2: Columbus North 10, Jennings County 0, Tuesday
Match 3: Columbus East 1, New Albany 0, Tuesday
Match 4: Jeffersonville 1, Floyd Central 0, Wednesday
Match 5: Columbus East 2, Columbus North 0, Wednesday
Final: Jeffersonville (10-3) vs. Columbus East (8-2-7), 7 p.m. Saturday
.
PIONEERS, HORNETS WIN TO SET UP FINAL
SEYMOUR — Evan Scott had three goals and two assists to lead Class A No. 2 Providence to a 12-0 win over the host Cougars in the Trinity Lutheran Sectional semifinals Wednesday night.
Luke Hesse added two goals and an assist for the Pioneers (12-3), who will face Henryville (11-3) at 7 p.m. Saturday night in the final. The Hornets edged Rock Creek 3-2 in Wednesday’s first semi.
Also finding the net Wednesday night for Providence were Edward Bobkoskie, Lazlo Langness, Luke Jorden, Quentin Hesse, Billy Hoke, Edgardo Martinez and Charlie Scott. Bobkoskie, Quentin Hesse, Jorden, Jericho Brooks and Clayton Furnish dished out assists for the Pioneers.
.
CLASS A TRINITY LUTHERAN SECTIONAL
Match 1: Henryville 6, Lanesville 1, Monday
Match 2: Providence 9, CAI 1, Tuesday
Match 3: Trinity Lutheran 3, Austin 1, Tuesday
Match 4: Henryville 3, Rock Creek 2, Wednesday
Match 5: Providence 12, Trinity Lutheran 0, Wednesday
Final: Henryville (11-3) vs. Providence (12-3), 7 p.m. Saturday
.
WARRIORS DOWN DRAGONS
SCOTTSBURG — Class 2A No. 20 Scottsburg scored three goals in each half on its way to a 6-0 victory over Silver Creek in the Scottsburg Sectional semifinals Wednesday night.
The loss ends the season for the Dragons (4-10-1).
The Warriors (16-1) will face Corydon Central (11-4-1), which topped Madison 5-3 in the other semi, at 7 p.m. Saturday night in the sectional final.
.
CLASS 2A SCOTTSBURG SECTIONAL
Match 1: Madison 2, North Harrison 1 OT (4-3 in PKs), Monday
Match 2: Scottsburg 7, Charlestown 0, Tuesday
Match 3: Silver Creek 7, Salem 0, Tuesday
Match 4: Corydon Central 5, Madison 3, Wednesday
Match 5: Scottsburg 6, Silver Creek 0, Wednesday
Final: Corydon Central (11-4-1) vs. Scottsburg (16-1), 7 p.m. Saturday
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.