BOYS' SOCCER ROUNDUP: Warriors win 4-0 on Senior Day

TylerDoherty.jpg

Christian Academy senior Tyler Doherty looks for an opening against Shoals earlier this season. Doherty tallied two goals in the Warriors’ 4-0 win over Salem on Saturday.

NEW ALBANY — The Christian Academy boys’ soccer team celebrated its Senior Day with a 4-0 victory over visiting Salem on Saturday.

Fittingly, senior Tyler Doherty led the way for the Warriors with a pair of goals. Fellow senior Kaleb Olson also found the back of the net while sophomore Elijah Brace recorded a goal and three assists.

Matthew Carter made six saves to earn the clean sheet in goal for CIA (8-4-3), which will host Corydon Central at 6 p.m. Thursday.

PIONEERS GO 1-1 AT ZIONSVILLE

ZIONSVILLE — Class 2A No. 14 Providence went 1-1 at Zionsville on Saturday.

First, the 3A No. 2 Eagles blanked the visiting Pioneers 4-0 in their first match.

In its second match, Providence defeated Evansville Harrison 4-1 behind two goals from Quentin Hesse. Drew Kelly added a goal and an assist while Jackson Kaiser also found the net. Also in the win, Braden Hoke dished out a pair of assists while Dylan Boggs had one of his own.

On the day, goalie Charlie Scott recorded 15 saves for the Pioneers (8-4-2), who visit Madison at 7:30 p.m. tonight.

FLOYD BLANKS CREEK

FLOYDS KNOBS — Floyd Central blanked visiting Silver Creek 3-0 Saturday.

Justin Cromwell, Tyler Harris and birthday boy Bryce Johnson scored goals for the Highlanders while Dakota Hart, Grant Baker and Noah Kruer dished out assists.

Floyd (8-3-3) will host Louisville’s DuPont Manual at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.

‘DOGS DOWN O’S

COLUMBUS — Three different players scored to lead New Albany to a 3-0 win at Columbus East in a Hoosier Hills Conference match Saturday.

Ollie Dickman, Finn Railey and Colin Thurston each found the net while Gus Dickman and Sebastian Doss dished out assists for the Bulldogs.

IMG_9395.jpg

Colin Thurston 

In goal, Zach Fleming posted his sixth clean sheet of the season for New Albany (7-4-4, 4-0-1), which will visit Jennings County at 6 p.m. Thursday.

ROCK CREEK GOES 1-1 IN COUGAR CUP

SEYMOUR — Rock Creek went 1-1 in Trinity Lutheran’s Cougar Cup on Saturday.

North Central edged the Lions 3-2 in their first match. Creek bounced back with a 3-1 win over the host Cougars in the consolation later that day.

Rijkard Upchurch and Keegan Gedney scored the Lions’ goals in their loss.

In the third-place match, Eli Benitos, Marial Diper and Maven Campbell each found the net for Creek.

 

