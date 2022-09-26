BOYS' SOCCER ROUNDUP: Warriors win 4-0 on Senior Day

NEW ALBANY — The Christian Academy boys’ soccer team celebrated its Senior Day with a 4-0 victory over visiting Salem on Saturday.
Fittingly, senior Tyler Doherty led the way for the Warriors with a pair of goals. Fellow senior Kaleb Olson also found the back of the net while sophomore Elijah Brace recorded a goal and three assists.
Matthew Carter made six saves to earn the clean sheet in goal for CIA (8-4-3), which will host Corydon Central at 6 p.m. Thursday.
PIONEERS GO 1-1 AT ZIONSVILLE
ZIONSVILLE — Class 2A No. 14 Providence went 1-1 at Zionsville on Saturday.
First, the 3A No. 2 Eagles blanked the visiting Pioneers 4-0 in their first match.
In its second match, Providence defeated Evansville Harrison 4-1 behind two goals from Quentin Hesse. Drew Kelly added a goal and an assist while Jackson Kaiser also found the net. Also in the win, Braden Hoke dished out a pair of assists while Dylan Boggs had one of his own.
On the day, goalie Charlie Scott recorded 15 saves for the Pioneers (8-4-2), who visit Madison at 7:30 p.m. tonight.
FLOYD BLANKS CREEK
FLOYDS KNOBS — Floyd Central blanked visiting Silver Creek 3-0 Saturday.
Justin Cromwell, Tyler Harris and birthday boy Bryce Johnson scored goals for the Highlanders while Dakota Hart, Grant Baker and Noah Kruer dished out assists.
Floyd (8-3-3) will host Louisville’s DuPont Manual at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
‘DOGS DOWN O’S
COLUMBUS — Three different players scored to lead New Albany to a 3-0 win at Columbus East in a Hoosier Hills Conference match Saturday.
Ollie Dickman, Finn Railey and Colin Thurston each found the net while Gus Dickman and Sebastian Doss dished out assists for the Bulldogs.
In goal, Zach Fleming posted his sixth clean sheet of the season for New Albany (7-4-4, 4-0-1), which will visit Jennings County at 6 p.m. Thursday.
ROCK CREEK GOES 1-1 IN COUGAR CUP
SEYMOUR — Rock Creek went 1-1 in Trinity Lutheran’s Cougar Cup on Saturday.
North Central edged the Lions 3-2 in their first match. Creek bounced back with a 3-1 win over the host Cougars in the consolation later that day.
Rijkard Upchurch and Keegan Gedney scored the Lions’ goals in their loss.
In the third-place match, Eli Benitos, Marial Diper and Maven Campbell each found the net for Creek.