SELLERSBURG — Silver Creek turned in a big performance on its Senior Night. The Dragons, led by a Jack Gleason hat trick, dominated for a 12-1 victory Thursday in boys’ high school soccer action.
Gleason came out hot and scored two of the first three goals for Silver Creek. He added his third with about six minutes left in the opening half. Georgi Ganchev also had a solid night with one goal and three assists.
“Very nice Senior Night,” Silver Creek coach Tim Quakenbush said. “Worked on a lot for sectionals. Everyone played for a good amount of minutes. Looking forward to getting the extra practices in before we play sectionals on Wednesday.”
Silver Creek wraps up its regular season with a 5-9-2 (3-2-1 Mid-Southern Conference) record.
SILVER CREEK 12, AUSTIN 1
Austin 1 0— 1
Silver Creek 9 3—12
SCORING SUMMARY
First half
S — Jack Gleason (Vince Winkler), 3rd minute.
S — Georgi Ganchev, 4th.
S — Gleason (Miquel Trejo), 16th.
S — Landon Dixon (Ganchev), 19th.
S — Josh Lewis (Ganchev), 22nd.
S — Dixon (Ganchev), 25th.
S — Gleason, 34th.
S — Micah Lewis (Jesus Pina), 36th.
S — Roger Castaneda, 38th.
Second half
S — Ryan Shields (Evan Spear), 43rd.
S — Zane Absher, 49th.
S — Gavin Law (M. Lewis), 79th.
Floyd Central wins on Senior Night
FLOYDS KNOBS — David Garner had a hat trick with three second-half goals as Floyd Central rolled to a 9-1 win against Madison, helping the Highlanders improve to 5-2 in Hoosier Hills Conference.
Ashton Ochsner and Thomas Mercer each had a pair of assists.
FLOYD CENTRAL 9, MADISON 1
Floyd Central scoring
FC — Chaz Hubbs (assist Ashton Ochsner); Amin Mesfin (assist Ashton Ochsner); own goal; Drew Cromwell; David Garner (Thomas Mercer); David Garner (Chaz Hubbs); Aaron Satowski (Caanan Ferry); David Garner (Thomas Mercer); Jason "JJ" Corrado (unassisted)
Record: Floyd Central is 6-8-2, 5-2 HHC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.