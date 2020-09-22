BOYS' SOCCER: Sophomore stars on Jeff's Senior Night

JEFFERSONVILLE — Sophomore Ronaldo Lawrence scored twice on Senior Night to lift senior-heavy Jeffersonville past rival New Albany 3-1 Tuesday night.
“We feel good,” Jeff coach Paul Duckworth said. “We played well. (The Bulldogs) had their moments. It’s Senior Night and the boys were up for it.”
The Red Devils’ roster is filled with 17 seniors and nine of those started in the Hoosier Hills Conference clash.
“They played together for so long and we’ve been very blessed,” Duckworth said.
It didn’t take the Red Devils (8-1, 5-1) long to get the jump on the Bulldogs (8-4, 3-2) as senior Josh Walter — darting down the left sideline — blasted a shot from 15 yards out into the net just four minutes into the contest.
It stayed 1-0 for quite a while as New Albany settled in.
“Once we got that goal, we kind of backed off a little bit and they settled down,” Duckworth said. “It became a little bit of a stalemate for awhile.”
Then, with 10:13 left in the first half, Lawrence booted one off the post and into the net to give Jeff a 2-0 cushion.
“I saw my teammate Konnor (Kimmel) and I called for the ball,” Lawrence said. “He saw me make a run and he played a beautiful ball. I did my job and finished it. It was a tough angle. I saw goal. ... When a bull sees red, I see goal.”
The Bulldogs sliced the lead in half just a few minutes after intermission as freshman Finn Railey scored in front of the goal.
“We have big hopes for him,” New Albany coach Josh Dickman said of Railey. “He plays hard. He plays well. He’s really starting to grow into this team.”
Jeff then took firm control of the match at the 32:34 mark of the second half when Walter spotted Lawrence near the mouth of the goal, sent a pass and Lawrence tapped it in, giving the Red Devils a 3-1 advantage.
“I crashed into the box and the defender had an unfortunate deflection, but a goal is a goal,” Lawrence said. “I’m glad I was able to do the job for my seniors. They look out for me and I look out for them.”
“Give Jeff credit. We knew it was going to be tough, playing 17 seniors on Senior Night,” Dickman said. “It’s kind of what you expect. . . They have speed everywhere.”
Jeff only played 15 seniors because two sat out due to COVID-19 quarantine, according to Duckworth.
JEFFERSONVILLE 3, NEW ALBANY 1
Jeffersonville goals: Ronaldo Lawrence 2, Josh Walter.
New Albany: Finn Railey.