BOYS' SOCCER: Stengel, Pioneers getting used to new roles

CLARKSVILLE — Providence coach Jake Stengel is losing a lot of sleep these days.
However, it’s not because he’s worried about replacing six starters off of the team that won the program’s first state championship last year.
Early last week Stengel and his wife, Chelsea, welcomed their first child, a boy named Collin, into the world.
“It’s an exciting time in our household. A sleepless time in our household, but an enjoyable time,” Stengel said earlier this week.
The Pioneers are coming off a season filled with plenty of joy. Providence posted a 17-3 record and captured the Class A state title, rallying to beat Argos 2-1 in the final.
The Pioneers begin defense of their championship at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, when they host Louisville Butler in their season-opener at Murphy Stadium.
“It’s an exciting start to the season,” said Stengel, 34, who is beginning his fourth year as the team’s head coach. “I know the guys are excited to get back at it after such a great season in 2020. They’re itching to go back at it in 2021. We lost some starters, but we’ve got five coming back, including all four seniors. They’re excited to make their mark on the team and we’re looking forward to the first game on Saturday.”
Gone from last season’s squad are the team’s top three scorers — Luke Hesse (41 goals, 10 assists, 92 points), Evan Scott (16 goals, 17 assists, 49 points) and Edward Bobkoskie (12 goals, eight assists, 32 points); as well as goalie Jacob Braswell and defenders Josh Gettelfinger and Jericho Brooks.
Returning for the Pioneers are four seniors — defenders A.J. Richards and David Wade, midfielders Billy Hoke and Lazlo Langness — and sophomore Quentin Hesse.
“We’re going to have to have leadership from our senior class,” Stengel said. “They’re replacing a very, very strong senior class. I think they can do it, it’s just going to take some time to figure it out. I think togetherness (will be key). We’re going to have to have good team camaraderie and making sure that we’re fighting as a team and not as individuals. Then, just enjoying the season. Last year COVID was a big impact for everybody, and obviously it’s not gone away yet, so just enjoying the time we get to spend out here and just taking everything as we can get it.”
Do the Pioneers think they can get back to the state final? In one word, yes.
“We’re really excited. Hopefully we can go back-to-back, make it two in a row,” Richards said.
The players know it won’t be easy, though.
“We’ve got a lot to defend. We know teams are coming after us now because we’re the top of the pack,” Hoke said. “We know teams will be coming at us with intensity so we’ve got to stay hungry and try and make it back there.”
Quentin Hesse, Luke’s younger brother, is the team’s top-returning scorer. He tallied 10 goals and seven assists last year while Hoke had five goals and nine assists. Langness added two goals and nine assists.
“Maybe in years past we’ve had that one player that can kind of take over the game, that can be a focal point, but we may not have that this year,” Stengel said. “We may have a couple of guys that’ll have to share the load. So it’ll be something they learn and get used to as the season goes on.”
What will be the keys for the Pioneers?
“Coming to practice ready to work everyday, just showing effort when you’re on the field, or off the field, working every time you’re on the field and trying to get better every day,” Hoke said.
“A lot of communication, working together as a team, just passing the ball to feet and working well together,” Richards added.
Once again Providence will play a tough schedule. In addition to Saturday’s match against the Bears, who should be one of the top teams in Louisville, the Pioneers are scheduled to face three teams (Indianapolis Lutheran, Covenant Christian and Forest Park) ranked in the Top 12 of the preseason Class A poll, along with local foes Floyd Central and New Albany before closing the regular season with Louisville Ballard, another heavyweight across the river.
“I think it’s going to be challenging for the team,” Stengel said. “They’re going to have to get used to having that target on their back, being able to take everybody’s best shot is going to be something they’re going to have to adapt to.”
Meanwhile, he and his wife are adapting to their new roles as parents.
“That’s obviously a big change this year, something I’m looking forward to, but also another challenge,” Stengel said. “My wife is a rock star, I’m just trying to do the best I can to support her. It’s been fantastic so far.”