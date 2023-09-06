BOYS' SOCCER: Twenty to watch

Soccer balls have been bouncing around Clark and Floyd counties for a few weeks now.
So as we head into the second half of the season, let’s take a look at 20 players to watch the rest of the way.
GRANT BAKER, FLOYD CENTRAL
The junior goalkeeper was one of the heroes of the Highlanders’ win over Jasper in last year’s Class 3A regional semifinals thanks to his two saves in Floyd’s shootout triumph.
HAYDEN BARBOUR, HENRYVILLE
The senior forward had seven goals in only seven matches last year. So far this season Barbour, one of the team’s tri-captains, has four goals, two assists and 10 points in five matches for the Hornets.
ELI BENITOS, ROCK CREEK
The junior midfielder had seven goals, 15 assists and 29 points last season as a sophomore. He’s off to a solid start so far this year for the Lions, who have won their first six matches.
MATTHEW CARTER, CHRISTIAN ACADEMY
The senior goalkeeper helped the Warriors win their second sectional title last season.
MILES COURSON, JEFFERSONVILLE
The senior defender has two goals and five points so far this season for the Red Devils.
OLLIE DICKMAN, NEW ALBANY
The junior midfielder had one goal, a team-high eight assists and 10 points last year on his way to earning second-team All-Hoosier Hills Conference honors. So far this season Dickman tops the ‘Dogs in goals (five), assists (four) and points (14).
QUENTIN HESSE, PROVIDENCE
The senior forward paced the Pioneers in goals (18), assists (eight) and points (44) last year on his way to earning All-State honorable mention, as well as first-team All-District 4, from the Indiana Soccer Coaches Association. He’s off to a great start so far in 2023 for Providence, which is ranked No. 6 in 2A.
AIDAN FLORES, SILVER CREEK
As a sophomore in 2022, the forward/midfielder topped the Dragons in points (16) while tying for first in goals (seven) on his way to earning All-Mid-Southern Conference honorable mention.
COLE JONES, FLOYD CENTRAL
The senior forward/midfielder is coming off a strong junior season in which he helped the Highlanders to a sectional title and the regional final on his way to earning first-team All-HHC honors.
DREW KELLY, PROVIDENCE
The junior forward/defender is coming off a strong sophomore season in which he tallied eight goals, four assists and 20 points. He’s helped the Pioneers to a 6-1-2 start so far in 2023.
NAPOLEON LANKFORD, SILVER CREEK
The sophomore outside midfielder/forward had a fine freshman season for the Dragons, tallying a team-high-tying seven goals, one assist and 15 points.
CRISTIAN MARTINEZ, CHARLESTOWN
The junior paces the perfect Pirates (5-0) in goals (six) and points (12) through the team’s first five matches so far this season.
BOAZ NDARUHUTSE, SILVER CREEK
The senior center midfielder, who has been slowed by injury so far this season, finished with four goals, three assists and 11 points last season on his way to earning All-MSC honors.
TYSON OLIVER, FLOYD CENTRAL
The senior defender earned second-team All-HHC honors last season.
AUSTIN PICKERELL, CHARLESTOWN
The senior midfielder had nine goals, four assists and 22 points last season for the Pirates. So far in 2023 he has two goals and five points.
FINN RAILEY, NEW ALBANY
Last year the senior midfielder/forward was second on the squad in goals (10) and points (25) while tying for third in assists (five) on his way to earning first-team All-HHC honors and second-team All-District 4 recognition from the ISCA. So far this season he has four goals, one assist and nine points for the Bulldogs.
CHARLIE SCOTT, PROVIDENCE
In 2022 the goalkeeper recorded 10 shutouts, allowed 21 goals and recorded 115 saves in 1,529 minutes of action on his way to earning first-team All-District 4 honors from the ISCA. The senior recently moved into the Top 20 in state history with his 21st career shutout.
COLIN THURSTON, NEW ALBANY
The senior had six goals, five assists and 17 points on his way to earning second-team All-HHC honors last year for the Bulldogs.
RIJKARD UPCHURCH, ROCK CREEK
The senior forward/midfielder is coming off an outstanding junior season in which he compiled 17 goals, seven assists and 41 points for the Lions, who are off to an unbeaten start so far in 2023.
BRADLEY WATTS, CHARLESTOWN
The junior had six goals, a team-best 23 assists and 35 points on his way to earning All-MSC honors last season. So far in 2023 he has four goals, three assists and 11 points through the team’s first five matches.
SOME OTHERS TO KEEP AN EYE ON
Charlie Aguliar, Silver Creek; Davis Barber, New Albany; Elijah Carte, Floyd Central; Elijah Cheeks, Jeffersonville; Ethan Clifton, CAI; Landon Dobbs, Henryville; Zach Fleming, New Albany; Blake Fraley, Charlestown; Blake McDonald, Floyd Central; Jaxon Revell, Providence; Mason Tolliver, Henryville.