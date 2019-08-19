LANESVILLE — Yonelson Alvarez had four goals and Tyler Doherty added three to lift Christian Academy to an 8-0 win at Lanesville on Monday.
Keegan Doherty also had a goal and an assist for the Warriors.
CAI 8, LANESVILLE 0
Lanesville 0 0—0
