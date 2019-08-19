Christian Academy Warriors
LANESVILLE — Yonelson Alvarez had four goals and Tyler Doherty added three to lift Christian Academy to an 8-0 win at Lanesville on Monday. 

Keegan Doherty also had a goal and an assist for the Warriors.  

CAI 8, LANESVILLE 0

CAI              6  2—8

Lanesville    0  0—0

SCORING SUMMARY
First half
     Tyler Doherty (Lane Hancock)
     Yonelson Alvarez (unassisted)
     T. Doherty (Brandon Hodge)
     Keegan Doherty (T. Doherty)
     Alvarez (Cameron Crawford)
     Alvarez (unassisted) 
Second half
     Alvarez (unassisted)
     T. Doherty (K. Doherty)
GAME STATISTICS
     Shots on goal: CAI 18, Lanesville 0.
     Saves: CAI — 0; Lanesville — 10.

