INDIANAPOLIS — Three unanswered goals — in the final 1 minute, 37 seconds of regulation and two overtime sessions — lifted Westview to a 4-2 triumph over Providence in the Class A state final Friday night.
The third-ranked Pioneers led 2-1 late and were on the cusp of their second straight state title before the Warriors’ miraculous comeback at IUPUI’s Michael Carroll Track & Soccer Stadium.
The win gave No. 16 Westview its first-ever state title while denying Providence’s quest for consecutive state championships.
“It really hurts when you had the game won with a minute and a half to go, that’s what hurts the most,” Providence coach Jake Stengel said. “I thought we played well enough to win, but in the end they scored more goals than we did and that’s just part of the game.”
Leading 2-1 the Pioneers appeared to be in control with under 2 minutes to play.
However, Jadon Yoder’s goal with 1:37 left tied it up.
Then, Mohammed Aamer found the back of the net 1:51 into the first of two 7-minute extra sessions to give the Warriors a lead they wouldn’t lose.
Teague Misner tacked on an insurance goal with 2:32 to play in the second OT to account for the final margin.
The Pioneers, who beat Argos 2-1 in last year’s state final, led 2-1 at halftime Friday night thanks to a pair of Luke Jorden goals. The junior forward tallied twice in the first 40 minutes to put Providence up at intermission.
Ten years to the day that the Providence girls’ soccer team won the school’s first-ever state title in a team sport, the Pioneer boys sought the eighth championship for PHS.
The match was scoreless until the 13th minute, when Jorden got past the defense and beat Westview keeper Alex Yoder to a bouncing ball, then headed it into the goal from about 20 yards out.
The Warriors (16-5), who controlled possession much of the first half, fought right back though.
Ten minutes after Jorden’s goal, Jadon Yoder beat Providence keeper Charlie Scott in a one-on-one situation for the equalizer. It was the first of two goals for Yoder.
It remained 1-1 until just under the 10-minute mark. That’s when, on a Pioneers’ counterattack, Jorden got past the Warriors’ D once again and drove a right-footed shot into the back of the net.
“A lot of aggressive goals,” Stengel said. “We knew we could put some pressure on the backline with Luke and his speed. We were able to do that. We limited their opportunities. They only scored on a couple of the opportunities they had on goal.”
Most of those chances came at the end of regulation and in the OT sessions.
Yoder’s equalizer sent the Warrior fans into a frenzy and forced extra time.
Then, early in the first overtime, Aamer fired a hot shot that Scott stopped, but couldn’t corral until it went into the goal.
“That goal was tough. The conditions, it just goes off Charlie’s hand and spins into the goal,” Stengel said. “It seems like that team was destined to win. They got a lot of good breaks and that’s what you need to win, so credit to those guys.”
The Pioneers ended their season 15-4-3.
“Obviously the kids, they’re going to be dejected right now, but they should be proud that they got back to the state finals. It’s not easy to do for anybody,” Stengel said. “It’s definitely not easy to win, it doesn’t happen very often to win consecutive state championships. But we’re going to go for two wins in three years. We’ll be looking to get back here next year.”
