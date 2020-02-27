BOYS' SWIMMING: A (butter)fly guy!

JEFFERSONVILLE — It was around this time last year, after the IHSAA State Finals, that Jeffersonville’s Carter Dilger continued swimming for a couple of extra weeks to prepare for a national-level meet.
When his club team, Pacesetter Aquatics, started up shortly after that meet Dilger was ready to report to practice.
“I said, ‘Look, we’re getting ready to have a really long season. You need to take a little extra time,’” Red Devils, and Pacesetter, coach Mike Pepa recalled Thursday. “I had to beg him not to come to practice for that week. It tore him up knowing that there were kids in the water and he wasn’t one of them. I had to remind him,’ You swam two weeks longer than everybody else did.’”
That’s because, to Dilger, taking a day off from the pool is like taking a day off from breathing.
“There have been days where we couldn’t get into the facility, because of snow days or because of other circumstances, and I’ll get a text from him, ‘Swam a little bit at the Y[MCA] today on my own,’” Pepa recalled. “He takes no days off, unless they’re mandated. And you see the results.”
At last Saturday’s Floyd Central Sectional, Dilger finished second in the 100-yard butterfly and helped the Red Devils’ 200 freestyle relay team to victory. He’ll compete in both events at this weekend’s IHSAA State Finals, which begin at 6 p.m. this evening at the IUPUI Natatorium in Indianapolis. The semifinals, and diving preliminaries, start at 9 a.m. Saturday morning with the consolation and finals scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. that afternoon.
“I’m really looking forward to it,” Dilger, who is making his fourth straight trip to the state meet, said after practice Thursday. “I’ve got all short events, so it’s all about speed and getting out fast. I’ve been really trying to refine things this week and be a little bit better than sectional. To make it back [to Saturday] would be a great experience.”
Dilger is seeded 14th in the butterfly after finishing 21st in that event each of the past two years and 26th as a freshman.
Dilger won the sectional in the 100 fly his first three years, but Floyd Central senior Dalton Lawver edged him by three-tenths of a second (50.62 seconds to 50.93) in last Saturday’s final.
“In the 100 fly it felt really good to race against Dalton. It’s always a pleasure to have somebody right next to you,” Dilger, who qualified for the state meet thanks to his time, said afterward.
While the 6-foot-3, long-limbed Lawver has the body type of an elite swimmer, the 5-8 Dilger does not.
“I have really long arms for my height,” Dilger, who has a 6-foot wingspan, said with a smile. “I just work hard on my strength in weight-training.”
What Dilger lacks in height, he makes up for with heart and hard work.
“In football terms — the ‘Take no play off’ [mentality] — Carter, throughout the day, throughout the week, throughout the season, doesn’t take a set off — the portion of the practice where you’re supposed to work on something individually,” Pepa said. “He works just as hard in warmups as he does through kick-sets, as he does through recovery-sets, to the point where there’s times that I have to say, ‘Gear it down a little bit, there should be a little more recovery.’ And that’s been consistent in the five years that I’ve coached him, the one at Pacesetter and the four here.
“He’s a great example for everybody in the water. For the guys, obviously, for the girls’ team, for the younger swimmers that come up through the program, he’s a great example.”
Last weekend Dilger, a five-time individual sectional champion (thrice in the 100 fly, twice in the 100 backstroke), helped the Red Devils’ 200 freestyle relay team, which also consisted of classmate Jonas Gillam, junior Drew Nelson and freshman Evan Dickson, to a sectional title.
“That was a really good highlight,” Dilger said Saturday. “I’ve never won a relay at sectional. To be able to go with those four guys [was nice]. We’ve got a freshman on that relay. I didn’t know how he was going to react, but he really held his nerve. It was really great to go through this year with them and be able to all put together a good race together. We all swam pretty good races. To be able to go up to State with them — those three have never swam at State — so that means a lot more.”
Jeff is seeded 28th in that event.
“We’ve been working a lot on finishes and working on good kicks,” Dilger said Thursday. “We’ve been timing our starts pretty well. If we all put together our best races I think we’ve got a good shot of moving up past some teams that are ahead of us, because it’s a really close race. The 200 relay is always really close. It’s always margins. If we can do all the little things it’ll pay off in the end.”
Dilger, meanwhile, is hoping that all his hard work pays off as he heads into his last swims at the State Finals.
“It’s been a really good four years of experience,” he said. “This year I definitely don’t want to watch the finals from the stands. I want to get down there and really get into the action.”