BOYS' SWIMMING: After 'emotional' sectional, Dickson ready for state

FLOYDS KNOBS — Winning the 500-yard freestyle at last Saturday’s Floyd Central Sectional was special for Evan Dickson.
And not just because it was the Jeffersonville junior’s second straight title in that event, or his fourth individual sectional championship.
The meaningful point came in the post-race awards ceremony, when Dickson was given his blue ribbon by his grandfather, Jim Doherty.
“We found out not too long ago that he was diagnosed with cancer. It was a real emotional moment for me and my family, because we didn’t think that he’d be here,” Dickson said afterward. “It was just a great moment.”
Dickson hopes to have more great moments this weekend, when he competes in the IHSAA State Finals. Preliminaries get underway at 6 p.m. this evening at the Indiana University Natatorium at IUPUI in Indianapolis. The championship and consolation finals are scheduled to start at 1 p.m. Saturday.
“I just really can’t wait to swim,” Dickson said
He swam very well last Saturday.
At the Floyd Central Sectional, Dickson rolled to his first victory in the second event, the 200 freestyle. He defeated Switzerland County senior Adrian Armstrong, the race runner-up, by more than four seconds, touching the wall in 1 minute, 43.17 seconds.
“The 200 really felt pretty good,” Dickson said. “My goal was to go out fast and then just really accelerate that last 100. The third 50 is where I really tried to just speed up and give it all I had.”
Later, Dickson beat Madison senior Leighton Wielgoszinski by more than four seconds — finishing in 4:49.34 — in the 500 free.
“The 500, I just wanted to keep pressing,” he said. “I want to get to that B final at state. I think just pressing on the gas is really where I keep accelerating this year.”
Last year, after also winning the 200 free and 500 free in the sectional, Dickson placed 16th in his heat of the former and ninth in his heat of the latter at state.
This year, he’s seeded 17th in the 200 freestyle and 27th in the 500 freestyle.
“I don’t have the relays to tire me out as much and I get more rest,” said Dickson, who advanced to the state meet as a freshman as a member of Jeff’s 200 freestyle relay team. “I’m just looking to make the B final for both the 2(00) and the 5(00).”
Red Devils coach Mike Pepa wouldn’t be surprised to see Dickson do so.
“He gives 100 percent effort every single practice, regardless of what we’re working on that day,” Pepa said. “Even if it’s not his specialty, he’s giving 100 percent effort. That’s really elevated the whole team. We’ve got some freshmen, and some new swimmers this year, and Evan’s presence at every practice really elevates the group.
“He’s a student of the sport and he’s just dedicated.”