FLOYDS KNOBS — New Albany set the pace in the preliminaries of the Floyd Central Sectional on Thursday night.
The Bulldogs had the fastest swims in three of the 11 events while the host Highlanders had two and Henryville one at Highland Hills Middle School.
Action continues at 9 a.m. Saturday morning with the finals slated to start at 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon. Floyd Central will seek its seventh straight sectional title.
For New Albany, senior Kaleb Kruer had the fastest swims in the 50-yard freestyle (21.73 seconds) and the 100 freestyle (49.44). He also teamed up with Sam Jaggers, his brother Colin and Matthew Bishop to post the fastest time in the 200 medley relay (1:44.10).
Floyd Central junior Kevin Smith was fastest in the 200 individual medley (2:05.03) and the 100 breaststroke (1:03.08).
Meanwhile, Hornets senior Jack Spicer had the fastest swim in the 100 backstroke (55.07).
FLOYD CENTRAL SECTIONAL
At Highland Hills Middle School
Thursday night's preliminaries
200 medley relay: 1. New Albany (Sam Jaggers, Colin Kruer, Matthew Bishop, Kaleb Kruer) 1:44.10; 2. Madison 1:44.19; 3. Floyd Central (Jadyn Gomes, Kevin Smith, Jackson Woten, Alec Elrod) 1:44.90; 4. Jeffersonville (Evan Dickson, Margad Pagva, Koy Ramer, Bryce Norton) 1:52.62; 6. Henryville (Jack Spicer, Adam Spicer, Adam Ross, Mason Tolliver) 1:53.85.
200 freestyle: 1. Leighton Wielgoszinski (Madison) 1:50.08; 2. Dickson (Jeff) 1:50.14; 3. Adrian Armstrong (Switz Co) 1:51.61; 4. Jaggers (NA) 1:52.07; 6. Payton Bowman (FC) 1:53.04; 8. Carter Bolling (FC) 1:54.98.
200 individual medley: 1. Smith (FC) 2:05.03; 2. Pedro Cerino Rico (Seymour) 2:07.42; 3. Robert Furlow (Madison) 2:08.85; 4. Pagva (Jeff) 2:09.48; 5. Woten (FC) 2:09.91; 6. Kevin McIntyre (FC) 2:12.27.
50 freestyle: 1. K. Kruer (NA) 21.73; 2. Paul Montgomery (Seymour) 23.04; 3. Jackson Kelsey (Madison) 23.21; 7. Elrod (FC) 23.46.
100 butterfly: 1. Armstrong (Switz Co) 53.10; 2. William Roney (Madison) 56.10; 3. Furlow (Madison) 56.27; 5. Woten (FC) 56.80; 7. Ramer (Jeff) 59.87; 8. Cole Litch (FC) 1:00.05.
100 freestyle: 1. K. Kruer (NA) 49.44; 2. Elrod (FC) 50.72; 3. Gomes (FC) 50.75; 6. J. Spicer (Henryville) 51.20; 7. Bishop (NA) 51.89.
500 freestyle: 1. Wielgoszinski (Madison) 5:01.44; 2. Dickson (Jeff) 5:04.16; 3. Jaggers (NA) 5:04.52; 5. Bowman (FC) 5:09.13; 6. Pagva (Jeff) 5:11.28; 7. Bolling (FC) 5:11.92; 8. McIntyre (FC) 5:18.72.
200 freestyle relay: 1. Madison 1:33.19; 2. Floyd Central (Gomes, Smith, Elrod, Bowman) 1:34.84; 3. Switzerland County 1:37.68; 6. Charlestown (John Hulsey, Jaryn Eblen, Coleton McClelland, Jaron Almeciga) 1:53.45; 7. Providence (Jake Miller, Tristan Mayrose, Ethan Kerr, Ben Tackett) 1:54.17; 8. Jeffersonville (Jamison Thompson, Romier Hunter-Lawrence, Evan Bartle, Tavion Price) 2:19.22.
100 backstroke: 1. J. Spicer (Henryville) 55.07; 2. Carter Schutte (Madison) 56.25; 3. Gomes (FC) 58.64; 4. Ryder Schell (FC) 59.40; 6. Damon Smith (FC) 1:00.51; 7. Zach Applewhite (Providence) 1:00.65.
100 breaststroke: 1. Smith (FC) 1:03.08; 2. Mitchel Meier (FC) 1:04.09; 3. Camdyn Sever (Madison) 1:04.94; 4. C. Kruer (NA) 1:05.18; 6. Cochran (FC) 1:07.22.
400 freestyle relay: 1. Madison 3:25.34; 2. New Albany (Bishop, Jaggers, C. Kruer, K. Kruer) 3:27.77; 3. Floyd Central (Woten, McIntyre, Litch, Bolling) 3:35.36; 6. Jeffersonville (Dickson, Pagva, Ramer, Norton) 3:39.05; 8. Henryville (Tolliver, Ross, A. Spicer, J. Spicer) 3:54.56.
