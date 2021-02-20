FLOYDS KNOBS — Madison had the fastest qualifiers in six of the 11 event preliminaries of the Floyd Central Sectional on Friday night.
Meanwhile, New Albany set the pace in four events and the host Highlanders in one at Highland Hills.
Action resumes at 11 a.m. Saturday morning with the finals slated to start at 3 p.m. in the afternoon.
The Bulldogs were led by junior Kaleb Kruer, who set the pace in the 50-yard freestyle (21.88) and the 100 free (49.50). He also was a member of New Albany's fastest qualifiers in the 200 freestyle relay (1:32.39) and 400 free relay (3:28.23). In both of those events, Kruer teamed with William Carlson, Matthew Bishop and Kurt Geron.
Floyd Central senior Marty Finerty set the pace in the 100 butterfly (55.28).
The Highlanders will be trying for their sixth straight sectional title Saturday.
FLOYD CENTRAL SECTIONAL
Friday night's prelims at Highland Hills
200 medley relay: 1. Madison 1:42.1; 2. Floyd Central (Cole Litch, Kevin Smith, Marty Finerty, Justin Tracy) 1:49.12; 3. New Albany (Sam Jaggers, Ben Powell, Colin Kruer, Caleb Dai) 1:50.57; 6. Jeffersonville (Bryce Norton, Alston Williams, Evan Dickson, Cohen Poor) 1:58.65; 7. Providence (Alex Rousselle, Kieran Kelly, Zach Applewhite, Ben Tackett) 2:02.91.
200 freestyle: 1. William Roney (Madison) 1:50.39; 2. Leighton Wielgoszinski (M) 1:51.39; 3. Dickson (J) 1:52.32; 4. William Carlson (NA) 1:54.15; 5. Danny Anderson (FC0 1:54.27; 6. Payton Bowman (FC) 1:54.31; 7. Alex Elrod (FC) 1:54.98.
200 individual medley: 1. Justin Banks (Madison) 2:00.39; 2. Pedro Cerino Rico (S) 2:05.01; 3. Smith (FC) 2:05.11; 5. Finerty (FC) 2:07.34; 6. Kurt Geron (NA) 2:07.65; 8. Kevin McIntyre (FC) 2:17.15.
50 freestyle: 1. Kaleb Kruer (NA) 21.88; 2. Bryce Miller (S) 22.48; 3. Jackson Kelsey (M) 23.33; 6. John Michael (Henryville) 23.99; 7. Matthew Bishop (NA) 24.14; 8. Tracy (FC) 24.16.
100 butterfly: 1. Finerty (FC) 55.28; 2. Rico (S) 55.81; 3. Roney (M) 55.88; 5. Jaggers (NA) 57.19; 6. Williams (J) 57.55; 8. Jadyn Gomes (FC) 57.90.
100 freestyle: 1. K. Kruer (NA) 49.50; 2. Carter Schutte (M) 49.97; 3. Miller (S) 51.04; 5. Bishop (NA) 52.95; 6. Mitchel Meier (FC) 53.17.
500 freestyle: 1. Wielgoszinski (M) 5:06.71; 2. Anderson (FC) 5:08.39; 3. Dickson (J) 5:10.01; 4. Bowman (FC) 5:11.09; 5. Jaggers (NA) 5:11.54; 6. Elrod (FC) 5:12.86.
200 freestyle relay: 1. New Albany (Carlson, Bishop, Geron, K. Kruer) 1:32.39; 2. Seymour 1:33.93; 3. Floyd Central (Tracy, Gomes, Smith, Bowman) 1:35.88; 5. Jeffersonville (Williams, Norton, Poor, Dickson) 1:49.22; 6. Charlestown (Spencer Gieseking, Luke Jones, Coleton McClelland, Joshua Andrews) 1:59.85; 7. Providence (Zach Aurillio, Ethan Kerr, Marcus Fuson, Josh Russell) 2:32.78.
100 backstroke: 1. Schutte (M) 56.14; 2. Geron (NA) 59.50; 3. Gomes (FC0 1:00.23; 5. Applewhite (P) 1:02.16; 8. McIntyre (FC) 1:06.89.
100 breaststroke: 1. Banks (M) 1:00.50; 2. Smith (FC) 1:04.21; 3. Meier (FC) 1:05.86; 4. Williams (J) 1:06.03; 6. C. Kruer (NA) 1:06.94.
400 freestyle relay: 1. New Albany (Carlson, Bishop, Geron, K. Kruer) 3:28.23; 2. Seymour 3:34.32; 3. Floyd Central (Finerty, Elrod, Anderson, Bowman) 3:36.11; 6. Providence (Aurillio, Kerr, Tackett, Rousselle) 4:52.17; 7. Charlestown (Gieseking, Jones, McClelland, Andrews) 4:52.79.
