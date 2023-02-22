BOYS' SWIMMING: Dickson hoping to make a big splash

FLOYDS KNOBS — Football’s loss has been swimming’s gain.
At least as far as Evan Dickson is concerned.
The Jeffersonville senior spent several years on the gridiron during his younger days. However, Dickson had to give up the sport as an eighth grader.
“I had really bad ankles,” he recently recalled.
Four years later, Dickson is one of the top swimmers in the state in the 200-yard freestyle and the 500 free. He’s seeded 16th in the former event and 17th in the latter heading into this week’s IHSAA State Finals at IUPUI.
“Evan’s phenomenal,” Jeff coach Mike Pepa said following last Saturday’s Floyd Central Sectional. “I think I’ve run out of superlatives to describe him. (He’s a) great teammate, great trainer, has a great attitude, comes to practice every day to get better and you see that manifest itself in his results. I’m very, very proud of him. He’s going to do great things at the next level at Bellarmine. He’s poised to swim super-fast at state.”
It has been a fast rise for Dickson, who didn’t start swimming competitively until the eighth grade.
“I swam for middle school, but it was just kind of like a splash around. I had three practices a week (for River Valley),” he recalled. “I knew Miss (Emily) Tipton, our assistant coach, and she was begging me to do Pace(setter Aquatics), and I was still playing football at the time.”
After giving up the gridiron, though, Dickson dove head-first into swimming.
“I fell in love with it right from the get-go, (and) the whole dynamic of team chemistry,” he said. “It is an individual sport, but it also is a team sport and the fact that everybody’s so uplifting and positive (helped). Everybody just tries to meet their own goals because ultimately it’s you against the clock.”
It didn’t take long before Dickson was making his mark.
“He started cooking and he was like, ‘Hey this is pretty cool,’” Pepa recalled. “And I think it helps because all of that was new. He hadn’t been swimming for 10 years and everything was exciting and he was doing things for the first time, and that makes it awesome.
“(Early on) I saw the drive and the athletic IQ, and then that freshman year you could tell he had the talent. He was just training, trying to out-train himself every practice, that makes coaching him a joy. … Now, the guy’s just hit it out of the park.”
Dickson did that at last Saturday’s Floyd Central Sectional, where he won both of his events for the third year in a row. Additionally he set a new sectional-record in the 500 free, touching the wall in 4 minutes, 41.82 seconds.
“In the 200 I just came short of the sectional record, which I was shooting for, but that’s OK I think I’ve still got more left in the tank for state,” Dickson said afterward. “In the 500 I did get the sectional record, which kind of surprised me a little bit. I thought it was a lot of fun. It’s just been a great season overall. I just wanted to go out and have fun and end the fourth chapter, my senior year, with a lot of fun and I did that, so I’m happy. I couldn’t be happier.”
But he’s not done yet. The preliminaries begin at 6 p.m. Friday evening at the IU Natatorium. The consolation (B) and championship (A) finals are slated to start at 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
“I’m going to try to make it to the B final for both the 200 and the 500,” said Dickson, who took 22nd in the 200 free and 24th in the 500 free last year at state. “Then hopefully an A final for one or the other.”
Still, he knows his last appearance in the State Finals will be bittersweet.
“I’m definitely going to be riding the emotion, a lot of positive and negatives,” Dickson said. “It’s my last swim, my last high school race. It’s going to make me very sad, but I’m also very excited because I have a very good shot at making B final for both. I’m just going to ride the emotion and have fun with all the people who are going from this sectional, and people I know and all the great friends I’ve made. I’m excited to see what they do and what I have to show.”
However it won’t be Dickson’s final meet. He’s signed to continue his career at Bellarmine University.
“We’ve had a lot of people around this sectional, around this area, go to Bellarmine,” he said. “(Jeff graduate and current BU junior swimmer) Megan McEwen, she’s my biggest resource and she told me that it was a great school. Coach Pepa actually knows Coach John (Brucato), who is the head coach there at Bellarmine, and he said he’s the man, and he’s known him for 30-plus years. It was my greatest pick because they have a great physical therapy school and that’s what I want to do when I get out of high school and go into college. I just think it’s my fit.”
Until then, though, he has this weekend.
“He has a tendency to swim faster there,” Pepa said of the IUPUI pool. “With another week of rest I think he’s going to be in a great head space. Training wise it will be right where he needs to be to get a little bit faster and make the podium.”