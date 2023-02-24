BOYS' SWIMMING: Dickson qualifies in 2 events

INDIANAPOLIS — Evan Dickson will be swimming Saturday.
The Jeffersonville senior standout qualified for the consolation finals in both of his events in the preliminaries of the IHSAA State Finals on Friday night at the IUPUI Natatorium.
Dickson had the ninth-fastest time — missing the championship final by one spot — in the 200-yard freestyle, finishing in 1 minute, 41.33 seconds. Carmel senior Aaron Shackell finished in a state-record 1:32.85 for the fastest swim in that event. Dickson's time qualifies him for USA Swimming's Speedo Futures in North Dakota, or Virginia, this summer.
Later, Dickson had the 15th fastest time in the 500 free (a career-best 4:38.55, which was over three seconds faster than his record time at last Saturday's Floyd Central Sectional).
Floyd Central senior Jadyn Gomes also earned a chance to swim tonight by recording the 16th fastest time — which also qualifies him for a consolation final — in the 100 freestyle (47.13). Gomes later was 27th in the 100 backstroke.
In other individual events, Floyd Central senior Kevin Smith was 27th in the 200 individual medley and 28th in the 100 breaststroke while Floyd Central senior Payton Bowman was 30th in the 100 butterfly.
In the relay events, the Floyd Central foursome of Jack Hildreth, Smith, Kevin McIntyre and Gomes were 28th in the 200 medley relay; the Highlander quartet of Gomes, Bowman, Miles Elrod and Smith were 29th in the 200 freestyle relay; and Alec Elrod, Bowman, Carter Bolling and Hildreth were 29th in the 400 free relay.
New Albany junior Colin Kruer, who won the Jasper Regional on Tuesday night, will compete in the 1-meter diving preliminaries, which start at 9 a.m. this morning. The semifinals are slated for 11 a.m.
The championship and consolation finals of all the swimming events, as well as the diving finals, will begin at 1 p.m. this afternoon.
IHSAA STATE FINALS
Friday night’s preliminaries at IUPUI
200-yard medley relay: 1. Carmel 1:29.24; 28. Floyd Central (Jack Hildreth, Kevin Smith, Kevin McIntyre, Jadyn Gomes) 1:40.24.
200 freestyle: 1. Aaron Shackell (Carmel) 1:32.85-x; 9. Evan Dickson (Jeffersonville) 1:41.33.
200 individual medley: 1. Gregg Enoch (Carmel) 1:45.71; 27. Smith (FC) 2:00.17.
50 freestyle: 1. Matthew Klinge (WL Harrison) 20.10.
100 butterfly: 1. Isaac Martin (Munster) 48.23; 30. Payton Bowman (FC) 54.57.
100 freestyle: 1. Sean Sullivan (Carmel) 44.22; 16. Gomes (FC) 47.13.
500 freestyle: 1. Shackell (Carmel) 4:19.19; 15. Dickson (Jeff) 4:38.55.
200 freestyle relay: 1. Zionsville 1:24.03; 29. Floyd Central (Gomes, Bowman, Miles Elrod, Smith) 1:30.51.
100 backstroke:1. Will Modglin (Zionsville) 45.08-x; 27. Gomes (FC) 53.74.
100 breaststroke: 1. Lucas Byrd (Elkhart) 54.19; 28. Smith (FC) 1:01.24.
400 freestyle relay: 1. Carmel 3:05.15; 29. Floyd Central (Alec Elrod, Bowman, Carter Bolling, Hildreth) 3:18.84.
x—state record.