COLUMBUS — Floyd Central held off host Columbus East for its sixth straight Hoosier Hills Conference title Saturday.
The Highlanders only won two of the 12 events, but they were able to outlast the Olympians 248-245.
"Our boys have been battle-tested throughout the season, picking up four close dual meet wins over conference opponents. That paid off Saturday. We had great races and our kids rose to the occasion, fighting for every point," Floyd Central coach Joe Perkins said. "We got on a run during the 200(-yard) freestyle relay, where we finished second. From there we had three kids finish in the top eight in the final three individual events — the 500 freestyle, 100 backstroke and 100 breaststroke. That depth put us over the top on Saturday."
Bedford North Lawrence took third with 236 points while Seymour edged New Albany 173-172 for fourth. Jeffersonville placed sixth with 124.
Kevin Smith led the way for the Highlanders. The junior won the 200 individual medley in 2 minutes, 1.93 seconds and the 100 breaststroke in 1:02.09.
"Kevin Smith had a fantastic meet," Perkins said.
Smith also teamed up with Jadyn Gomes, Payton Bowman and Alec Elrod to take second in the 200 freestyle relay and finish fourth in the 200 medley relay.
The fifth-place Bulldogs were led by the Kruer brothers. Senior Kaleb Kruer won the 50 freestyle (22.38 seconds) and finished second in the 100 free.
His younger brother Colin, a sophomore, won the 1-meter diving competition with 451.56 points.
The Kruer brothers also combined with Matthew Bishop and Sam Jaggers to take third in the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays.
The sixth-place Red Devils were paced by Evan Dickson. The junior won the 200 freestyle (1:47.58) and the 500 free (5:00.65).
He also teamed up with Bryce Norton, Koy Ramer and Margad Pagva to finish fifth in the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays.
HOOSIER HILLS CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS
Saturday at Columbus East
Team scores: 1. Floyd Central 248, 2. Columbus East 245, 3. Bedford NL 236, 4. Seymour 173; 5. New Albany 172, 6. Jeffersonville 124, 7. Jennings County 92.
200-yard medley relay: 1. Columbus East 1:43.84; 2. Bedford NL 1:43.91; 3. New Albany (Sam Jaggers, Colin Kruer, Matthew Bishop, Kaleb Kruer) 1:46.13; 4. Floyd Central (Jadyn Gomes, Kevin Smith, Payton Bowman, Alec Elrod) 1:46.49; 5. Jeffersonville (Evan Dickson, Margad Pagva, Koy Ramer, Bryce Norton) 1:50.38.
200 freestyle: 1. Dickson (J) 1:47.58; 2. Judah Nickoll (CE) 1:49.66; 3. Jaggers (NA) 1:53.42; 5. Bowman (FC) 1:56.31; 8. Carter Bolling (FC) 2:01.59; 12. Ryan Cochran (FC) 2:05.25; 13. Jack Green (NA) 2:10.17; 15. Griffin Hampton (NA) 2:15.88; 20. Eric Whaley (J) 2:57.62; 21. Tavion Price (J) 4:17.02.
200 individual medley: 1. Smith (FC) 2:01.93; 2. Misha Machavariani (CE) 2:03.72; 3. Pedro Cerino Rico (S) 2:07.63; 5. Pagva (J) 2:10.75; 7. Jackson Woten (FC) 2:16.24; 8. Kevin McIntyre (FC) 2:18.17; 9. Caleb Dai (NA) 2:18.73; 13. Logan Papp (NA) 2:25.02.
50 freestyle: 1. K. Kruer (NA) 22.38; 2. Cole Baker (BNL) 22.59; 3. Paul Montgomery (S) 23.20; 7. Alec Elrod (FC) 24.42; 9. Bishop (NA) 24.53; 11. Mitchel Meier (FC) 25.24; 12. Norton (J) 25.34; 13. Cole Litch (FC) 25.35; 18. David Dai (NA) 28.06; 20. Evan Bartle (J) 29.65.
1-meter diving: 1. Colin Kruer (NA) 451.56; 2. Gavin Day (CE) 275.85; 3. Kade Bailey (BNL) 254.70; 7. Nathan Wheatley (FC) 186.87.
100 butterfly: 1. Alexander Swenson (BNL) 56.50; 2. Cerino Rico (S) 56.64; 3. Bowman (FC) 59.05; 4. Woten (FC) 59.79; 5. Ramer (J) 59.87; 9. Ryder Schell (FC) 1:03.79; 10. C. Dai (NA) 1:04.25; 12. Nate Samsel (NA) 1:04.68; 18. Jamison Thompson (J) 1:17.67.
100 freestyle: 1. Dathan Wolf (CE) 49.69; 2. K. Kruer (NA) 49.74; 3. Gomes (FC) 51.10; 7. Bishop (NA) 53.48; 11. Norton (J) 55.77; 12. Damon Smith (FC) 55.87; 13. Litch (FC) 56.09; 19. Pierce Madison (NA) 1:11.00; 20. Rom. Hunter-Lawrence (J) 1:12.32; 21. Whaley (J) 1:14.40.
500 freestyle: 1. Dickson (J) 5:00.65; 2. Jaggers (NA) 5:03.85; 3. Pagva (J) 5:09.89; 4. Elrod (FC) 5:13.25; 7. McIntyre (FC) 5:28.48; 8. Bolling (FC) 5:28.50; 10. Ramer (J) 5:31.23; 13. Green (NA) 5:52.97.
200 freestyle relay: 1. Seymour 1:33.57; 2. Floyd Central (Gomes, Smith, Bowman, Elrod) 1:34.58; 3. BNL 1:39.81; 6. New Albany (C. Dai, Papp, Madison, Green) 1:49.78; 7. Jeffersonville (Thompson, Hunter-Lawrence, Whaley, Bartle) 1:59.09.
100 backstroke: 1. Wolf (CE) 56.06; 2. Nickoll (CE) 56.80; 3. Baker (BNL) 57.87; 4. Gomes (FC) 58.50; 6. Smith (FC) 1:02.55; 8. Schell (FC) 1:02.93; 11. Samsel (NA) 1:08.71; 14. Hampton (NA) 1:12.99; 16. D. Dai (NA) 1:18.04; 17. Thompson (J) 1:20.23; 19. Hunter-Lawrence (J) 1:42.61; 20. Price (J) 2:05.78.
100 breaststroke: 1. Smith (FC) 1:02.09; 2. Machavariani (CE) 1:02.30; 3. Clayton Greenawalt (S) 1:07.49; 4. Meier (FC) 1:07.89; 5. C. Kruer (NA) 1:08.76; 7. Cochran (FC) 1:10.15; 8. Papp (NA) 1:11.64; 15. Payne (NA) 1:23.67; 17. Bartle (J) 1:30.59.
400 freestyle relay: 1. Columbus East 3:24.19; 2. BNL 3:26.05; 3. New Albany (Bishop, Jaggers, C. Kruer, K. Kruer) 3:28.91; 5. Jeffersonville (Dickson, Norton, Ramer, Pagva) 3:37.06; 6. Floyd Central (Woten, McIntyre, Litch, Bolling) 3:43.79.
