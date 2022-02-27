INDIANAPOLIS — Colin Kruer had a Top 15 finish in the IHSAA State Finals.
The New Albany sophomore totaled 400.20 points to take 13th in the 1-meter diving competition at the two-day event, which concluded Saturday at the Indiana University Natatorium at IUPUI in Indianapolis.
Danville junior Holden Higbie tallied 535.75 points to take home the state title. Fishers seniors William Jansen (477.55) and Sebastian Otero (469.00) were second and third, respectively.
Kruer, who previously finished first in the Floyd Central Sectional and the Jasper Regional, was 12th after scoring 187.90 points in the preliminaries and 293.40 points in the semifinals before dropping one place in the finals.
Carmel captured its eighth straight state title.
The Greyhounds, who won half of the 12 events, collected 381 points — 134 ahead of runner-up Zionsville. Fishers (208), Chesterton (148) and Fort Wayne Carroll (147) rounded out the top five.
Carmel was led by its 200-yard medley relay team, which set a national record with its finish in 1 minute, 26.88 seconds.
No local swimmer qualified for Saturday's championship, or consolation, races.
Jeffersonville junior Evan Dickson took 22nd in the 200 freestyle and 24th in the 500 free in Friday night's preliminaries.
Floyd Central junior Kevin Smith placed 23rd in both the 200 individual medley and the 100 breaststroke.
IHSAA STATE FINALS
Saturday's finals at IU Natatorium, IUPUI
Team scores: 1. Carmel 381, 2. Zionsville 247, 3. Fishers 208, 4. Chesterton 148, 5. FW Carroll 147, 6. North Central 128.5, 7. Brownsburg 110, 8. Center Grove 75.5, 9. Westfield 65, 10. West Lafayette Harrison 52.
200 medley relay: 1. Carmel (Sean Sullivan, Ryan Malicki, Aaron Shackell, Christopher Holmes) 1:26.88-x.
200 freestyle: 1. Mitchell Schott (Culver Academies) 1:35.48.
200 individual medley: 1. Will Modglin (Zionsville) 1:45.11.
50 freestyle: 1. Matthew Klinge (West Lafayette Harrison) 20.43.
Diving: 1. Holden Higbie (Danville) 535.75, 13. Colin Kruer (New Albany) 400.20.
100 butterfly: 1. Shackell (Carmel) 47.69.
100 freestyle: 1. Sullivan (Carmel) 44.22.
500 freestyle: 1. Kyle Ponsler (Fishers) 4:23.30.
200 freestyle relay: 1. Carmel (Holmes, Graham Seaver, Gregg Enoch, Sullivan) 1:22.53.
100 backstroke: 1. Modglin (Zionsville) 46.16.
100 breaststroke: 1. Malicki (Carmel) 53.89.
400 freestyle relay: 1. Carmel (Shackell, Enoch, Malicki, Sullivan) 2:58.11.
Friday's preliminaries at IU Natatorium, IUPUI
200 medley relay: 1. Carmel (Sullivan, Malicki, Leo Han, Seaver) 1:28.87; 30. Floyd Central (Jadyn Gomes, Kevin Smith, Jackson Woten, Alec Elrod) 1:42.12.
200 freestyle: 1. Ponsler (Fishers) 1:36.64; 22. Evan Dickson (Jeffersonville) 1:43.70.
200 individual medley: 1. Modglin (Zionsville) 1:44.10-x; 23. Smith (Floyd Central) 1:58.23.
50 freestyle: 1. Colin Parker (North Central) 20.58; 24. Kaleb Kruer (New Albany) 21.64.
100 butterfly: 1. Shackell (Carmel) 47.48.
100 freestyle: 1. Sullivan (Carmel) 44.35.
500 freestyle: 1. Enoch (Carmel) 4:23.99; 24. Dickson (Jeffersonville) 4:46.79.
200 freestyle relay: 1. Carmel (Sullivan, Andrew Robertson, Seaver, Holmes) 1:23.31.
100 backstroke: 1. Modglin (Zionsville) 46.05; 31. Gomes (Floyd Central) 55.08.
100 breaststroke: 1. Malicki (Carmel) 53.80; 23. Smith (Floyd Central) 1:00.48.
400 freestyle relay: 1. Carmel (Shackell, Rikito Iwase, Enoch, Sullivan) 3:01.89.
x—state record
