This season there should be plenty of swimmers and divers in Clark and Floyd counties who make big splashes in the pool.
With that in mind, here are 20 local swimmers and divers to watch during the 2022-23 campaign.
CARTER BOLING, FLOYD CENTRAL
The sophomore placed seventh in the 500-yard freestyle and eighth in the 200 free at last season’s sectional, where he also helped the Highlanders to a fourth-place finish in the 400 free relay.
PAYTON BOWMAN, FLOYD CENTRAL
The senior finished fourth in the 500 frees and fifth in the 200 free at last season’s sectional, where he also helped the Highlanders to second in the 200 free relay and fourth in the 400 free relay. Bowman recently signed to continue his career at Adams State University in Colorado.
RYAN COCHRAN, FLOYD CENTRAL
The sophomore was seventh in the 100 breaststroke and 11th in the 200 freestyle at last season’s sectional.
EVAN DICKSON, JEFFERSONVILLE
The senior won two individual events — the 200 freestyle and the 500 free — at last season’s sectional, where he also helped the Red Devils to fourth in the 200 medley relay and sixth in the 400 free relay. The next week he took 22nd in the 200 free and 24th in the 500 at the IHSAA State Finals. Dickson recently signed with Bellarmine University.
ALEC ELROD, FLOYD CENTRAL
The senior was a member of the Highlanders’ victorious 200 medley relay team at last season’s sectional, where he also finished fourth in the 100 free, fifth in the 50 free and helped Floyd to second in the 200 free relay.
JADYN GOMES, FLOYD CENTRAL
The senior won the 100 backstroke and was a member of the Highlanders’ victorious 200 medley relay team at last season’s sectional, where he was also third in the 100 free and helped Floyd’s 200 free relay team to second. He went on to take 30th in the 100 back at the IHSAA State Finals.
JACK GREEN, NEW ALBANY
The junior took 11th in the 500 freestyle and 12th in the 200 free at last season’s sectional.
SAM JAGGERS, NEW ALBANY
The junior was a member of the Bulldogs’ second-place 200 medley relay team at last season’s sectional, where he also finished third in the 500 free and fourth in the 200 free while also aiding the 400 free relay team to third.
COLIN KRUER, NEW ALBANY
The junior won the sectional and regional in 1-meter diving before placing 13th in that event at the IHSAA State Finals. At the sectional, he was also finished fourth in the 100 breaststroke while also helping the Bulldogs’ 200 medley relay team to a runner-up finish and their 400 free relay team to third-place.
COLE LITCH, FLOYD CENTRAL
The junior placed seventh in the 100 butterfly and finished 15th in the 50 free at last season’s sectional.
KEVIN MCINTYRE, FLOYD CENTRAL
The junior finished fifth in the 200 individual medley and eighth in the 500 free at last season’s sectional, where he also helped the Highlanders to fourth in the 400 free relay.
BRYCE NORTON, JEFFERSONVILLE
The junior finished 15th in the 100 free at last season’s sectional, where he also helped the Red Devils to fourth in the 200 medley relay and sixth in the 400 free relay.
MARGAD PAGVA, JEFFERSONVILLE
The sophomore was third in the 200 IM and fifth in the 500 free at last season’s sectional, where he also helped the Red Devils to fourth in the 200 medley relay and sixth in the 400 free relay.
KOY RAMER, JEFFERSONVILLE
The sophomore finished sixth in the 100 butterfly and ninth in the 200 IM at last season’s sectional, where he also helped the Red Devils to fourth in the 200 medley relay and sixth in the 400 free relay.
RYDER SCHELL, FLOYD CENTRAL
The sophomore finished fourth in the 100 backstroke at last season’s sectional, where he also took ninth in the 100 fly.
DAMON SMITH, FLOYD CENTRAL
The sophomore finished fifth in the 100 backstroke and 14th in the 100 freestyle at last season’s sectional.
KEVIN SMITH, FLOYD CENTRAL
The senior won the 100 breaststroke and the 200 IM at last season’s sectional, where he also helped the Highlanders to victory in the 200 medley relay and to a runner-up finish in the 200 free relay. He went on to take 23rd in the 200 IM and 29th in the 100 breast at the IHSAA State Finals.
ADAM SPICER, HENRYVILLE
The sophomore finished 13th in the 100 breaststroke and 14th in the 500 free at last season’s sectional, where he also helped the Hornets to sixth in the 200 medley relay and eighth in the 400 free relay.
JACKSON WOTEN, FLOYD CENTRAL
The sophomore was a member of the Highlanders’ victorious 200 medley relay team at last season’s sectional, where he also finished fourth in the 200 IM and 100 fly while helping Floyd’s 400 free relay team to fourth-place as well.
MATTEO ZAKEL, PROVIDENCE
The sophomore took 11th in the 100 butterfly and 16th in the 200 IM at last season’s sectional, where he also helped the Pioneers to ninth in the 400 free relay.
15 OTHERS TO KEEP AN EYE ON
Tate Adams (Charlestown); Eli Coomer (Floyd Central); Miles Elrod (Floyd Central); Griffin Hampton (New Albany); Jack Hildreth (Floyd Central); Luke Jones (Charlestown); Romier Hunter-Lawrence (Jeffersonville); Tristan Mayrose (Providence); Griffin Miller (Floyd Central); Jaga Pagva (Jeffersonville); Logan Papp (New Albany); Nate Samsel (New Albany); Ben Tackett (Providence); Mason Tolliver (Henryville); Nathan Wheatley (Floyd Central).
