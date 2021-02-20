FLOYDS KNOBS — Floyd Central celebrated its sixth sectional title Saturday.
Thanks to their superior depth, the Highlanders hoisted the trophy once again at Highland Hills. Despite winning only two of the 12 events, Floyd Central amassed 432 points — 90 more than runner-up New Albany. Madison (339), Seymour (315) and Jennings County (119) rounded out the top five. Jeffersonville (115) finished sixth, Providence (104) seventh and Charlestown (50) eighth.
The winner of each event automatically qualified for next weekend's IHSAA State Finals.
The Highlanders' two winners were seniors Evan Thomas and Marty Finerty. Thomas won his second straight title in the 1-meter diving competition, scoring a sectional-record 564.20 points. Finerty, meanwhile, won the 100-yard butterfly (52.71 seconds).
"We lost a lot last year through graduation. We talked this morning, we had five boys that scored in this meet last year that were swimming today — now, three divers that were first, second and third last year did what they needed to today — but the group of kids that came in here this year really stepped up and just gelled together," Floyd Central coach Joe Perkins said. "It's probably one of the more fun groups we've had in a long time. Definitely a very rewarding group to work with this year."
The runner-up Bulldogs also had a pair of victories. Junior Kaleb Kruer repeated as the champion in the 50 freestyle (21.24). He also teamed with Will Carlson, Matthew Bishop and Kurt Geron to triumph in the 200 free relay (1:29.62).
"Outstanding," New Albany coach Dutch Vigar said of his team's performance. "We had four school records — diving, 200 free relay, 200 freestyle and the 400 free relay. Everybody except one swimmer got personal-best times.
"We had more swimmers score this year than we've had in many, many years. We've placed higher, from a team perspective, than we have for many, many years. It's been a very, very, very good year. Dual meet-wise, conference-wise and sectional-wise. Very happy for the guys, happy for myself and very pleased with their performances."
The sixth-place Red Devils also had a pair of victories, both from sophomore Evan Dickson, who was victorious in the 200 free (1:46.45) and the 500 free (4:55.89).
.
FLOYD CENTRAL SECTIONAL
Saturday at Highland Hills
Team scores: 1. Floyd Central 432, 2. New Albany 342, 3. Madison 339, 4. Seymour 315, 5. Jennings County 119, 6. Jeffersonville 115, 7. Providence 104, 8. Charlestown 50, 9. Switzerland County 44, 10. Southwestern 43, 11. Henryville 34, 12. Scottsburg 8, 13. Salem 4, 14. Silver Creek 3.
200 medley relay: 1. Madison 1:40.09; 2. Floyd Central (Jadyn Gomes, Kevin Smith, Marty Finerty, Justin Tracy) 1:40.61; 3. New Albany (Sam Jaggers, Ben Powell, Colin Kruer, Caleb Dai) 1:47.14.
200 freestyle: 1. Evan Dickson (J) 1:46.45; 2. William Roney (M) 1:46.72; 3. William Carlson (NA) 1:47.87.
200 individual medley: 1. Justin Banks (M) 1:57.17; 2. Pedro Cerino Rico (Seymour) 1:58.59; 3. Smith (FC) 1:58.60.
50 freestyle: 1. Kaleb Kruer (NA) 21.24; 2. Bryce Miller (SE) 21.48; 3. Jackson Kelsey (M) 23.34.
Diving: 1. Evan Thomas (FC) 564.20; 2. Asher Gibson (FC) 507.90; 3. Colin Kruer (NA) 442.90; 4. Tracy (FC) 423.90.
100 butterfly: 1. Finerty (FC) 52.71; 2. Cerino Rico (SE) 53.44; 3. Adrian Armstrong (Switz) 54.99.
100 freestyle: 1. Miller (SE) 48.38; 2. K. Kruer (NA) 48.86; 3. Carter Schutte (M) 49.37.
500 freestyle: 1. Dickson (J) 4:55.89; 2. Payton Bowman (FC) 4:56.36; 3. Leighton Wielgoszinski (M) 5:04.57.
200 freestyle relay: 1. New Albany (Carlson, Matthew Bishop, Kurt Geron, K. Kruer) 1:29.62; 2. Seymour 1:30.52; 3. Madison 1:31.32.
100 backstroke: 1. Schutte (M) 55.68; 2. Gomes (FC) 56.49; 3. Geron (NA) 57.06.
100 breaststroke: 1. Banks (M) 58.55; 2. Smith (FC) 1:00.47; 3. Mitchel Meier (FC) 1:04.39.
400 freestyle relay: 1. Seymour 3:17.50; 2. New Albany (Carlson, Bishop, Geron, K. Kruer) 3:19.67; 3. Floyd Central (Finerty, Alex Elrod, Danny Anderson, Bowman) 3:29.66.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.