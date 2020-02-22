FLOYDS KNOBS — Led by its senior class, Floyd Central captured its fifth straight sectional title Saturday.
The Highlanders won nine of the 12 events en route to 549 points — 232.5 points ahead of runner-up Madison — at Highland Hills. Seymour took third with 272, while New Albany finished fourth (212) and Jeffersonville placed fifth (209.5). The Bulldogs and Red Devils each won one event.
Charlestown finished seventh with 83 points, while Providence was ninth with 77 and Henryville took 12th with 38.
The seniors led the way for the Highlanders, winning six of the eight individual races.
“The senior class, that’s the first group that’s won four sectionals in a row and four conference meets in a row, so that’s a pretty big accomplishment,” Floyd coach Joe Perkins said.
FLOYD CENTRAL SECTIONAL
Saturday at Highland Hill
Team scores: 1. Floyd Central 549, 2. Madison 316.5, 3. Seymour 272, 4. New Albany 212, 5. Jeffersonville 209.5, 6. Jennings County 102, 7. Charlestown 83, 8. Southwestern 80, 9. Providence 77, 10. Scottsburg 74, 11. Switzerland County 71, 12. Henryville 38, 13. Shawe Memorial 2.
200 medley relay: 1. Floyd Central (Dalton Lawver, Kevin Smith, Carson Huber, Gavin Kaiser) 1:35.70; 2. Madison 1:43.16; 3. New Albany (Kurt Geron, Ben Powell, Matthew Bishop, Kaleb Kruer) 1:45.34; 7. Providence (Logan Applewhite, Kieran Kelly, Zach Applewhite, Ben Tackett) 2:03.15.
200 freestyle: 1. Nick Raymer (FC) 1:47.01; 2. Gabe Anderson (FC) 1:48.51; 3. Carter Dilger (J) 1:49.09; 4. Evan Dickson (J) 1:49.60; 5. William Carlson (NA) 1:49.95.
200 individual medley: 1. Huber (FC) 1:54.38; 2. Smith (FC) 2:01.95; 3. Conner Paris (FC) 2:02.39; 4. Geron (NA) 2:02.58.
50 freestyle: 1. Kruer (NA) 22.04; 2. Kaiser (FC) 22.08; 3. Connor Bickel (FC) 22.27; 4. Jonas Gillam (J) 22.48; 7. Joshua Powell (C) 23.79; 8. Drew Nelson (J) 23.94.
Diving: 1. Evan Thomas (FC) 557.00; 2. Asher Gibson (FC) 431.25; 3. Justin Tracy (JFC) 369.00; 4. Maxwell Cathey (J) 277.80; 6. Joseph Herthel (J) 210.35.
100 butterfly: 1. Lawver (FC) 50.62; 2. Dilger (J) 50.93; 3. G. Anderson (FC) 54.84; 6. Jadyn Gomes (FC) 59.14.
100 freestyle: 1. Huber (FC) 46.78; 2. Kruer (NA) 48.97; 3. Dickson (J) 49.61; 4. Bickel (FC) 49.75; 5. Gillam (J) 49.96; 7. Kaiser (FC) 50.38.
500 freestyle: 1. Raymer (FC) 4:52.00; 2. Payton Bowman (FC) 5:07.84; 3. Gomes (FC) 5:08.40.
200 freestyle relay: 1. Jeffersonville (Gillam, Dilger, Nelson, DIckson) 1:29.82; 2. Floyd Central (Kaiser, Smith, G. Anderson, Bickel) 1:30.16; 3. Madison 1:33.94; 7. Charlestown (Luke Jones, Spencer Gieseking, Armando Gomez Gonzales, Powell) 1:48.08; 8. Henryville (Hugo Balsa, Adam Ross, Valenten Cart, Jack Spicer) 1:52.09.
100 backstroke: 1. Lawver (FC) 49.02; 2. Paris (FC) 54.97; 3. Carlson (NA) 56.54; 5. Geron (NA) 57.31; 6. Thomas Hersker (FC) 57.31; 7. Nelson (J) 1:00.48.
100 breaststroke: 1. Trevor Layne (S) 58.02; 2. Smith (FC) 1:00.99; 3. Justin Banks (M) 1:01.77; 4. Powell (NA) 1:07.06; 6. Joseph Meier (FC) 1:07.75; 7. Daniel Anderson (FC) 1:08.09.
400 freestyle relay: 1. Floyd Central (Lawver, Raymer, G. Anderson, Huber) 3:15.57; 2. New Albany (Kruer, Bishop, Carlson, Geron) 3:25.39; 3. Seymour 3:34.25.
