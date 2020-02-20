FLOYDS KNOBS — Four-time defending champion Floyd Central got off to a good start in Thursday night’s preliminaries of the Floyd Central Sectional at Highland Hills Middle School.
The Highlanders posted first-place finishes in eight of the 11 events.
Seniors led the way for Floyd as Carson Huber posted the fastest preliminary times in the 200-yard individual medley and 100 freestyle; Dalton Lawver finished first in the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke while Gavin Kaiser posted the fastest time in the 50 free. Also for the Highlanders, freshmanPayton Bowman finished first in the 500 freestyle
The Floyd Central foursome of Lawver, freshman Kevin Smith, Huber and Kaiser finished first in the 200 medley relay. Later Lawver and Huber teamed with classmates Nick Raymer and Gabe Anderson to post the fastest time in the 400 freestyle relay.
Meanwhile Jeffersonville freshman Evan Dickson finished first in the 200 freestyle.
The top eight finishers in each event advance to the finals.
The sectional resumes at 9 a.m. Saturday with the finals slated to start at 1 p.m.
FLOYD CENTRAL SECTIONAL Thursday’s preliminaries at Highland Hills
200 medley relay: 1. Floyd Central (Dalton Lawver, Kevin Smith, Carson Huber, Gavin Kaiser) 1:40.80; 2. Madison 1:43.80; 3. Jeffersonville (Carter Dilger, Drew Nelson, Jonas Gillam, Evan Dickson) 1:44.61; 4. New Albany (Kurt Geron, Ben Powell, Matthew Bishop, Kaleb Kruer) 1:48.36; 8. Providence (Logan Applewhite, Kieran Kelly, Zach Applewhite, Alex Rousselle) 2:05.36.
200 freestyle: 1. Dickson (J) 1:51.65; 2. Gabe Anderson (FC) 1:52.03; 3. Nick Raymer (FC) 1:52.53; 4. William Carlson (NA) 1:53.02; 7. Dilger (J) 1:55.93.
200 individual medley: 1. Huber (FC) 2:00.69; 2. Justin Banks (M) 2:06.00; 3. Conner Paris (FC) 2:06.39; Geron (NA) 2:08.63; 5. Smith (FC) 2:08.64.
50 freestyle: 1. Kaiser (FC) 22.63; 2. Connor Bickel (FC) 22.67; 3. Kruer (NA) 22.73; 4. Gillam (J) 23.19; 7. Nelson (J) 23.94; 8. Joshua Powell (Charlestown) 24.14.
100 butterfly: 1. Lawver (FC) 53.20; 2. Adrian Armstrong (SWTZ) 56.11; 3. Dilger (J) 56.12; 4. Anderson (FC) 56.68; 6. Jadyn Gomes (FC) 1:00.00.
100 freestyle: 1. Huber (FC) 48.99; 2. Kruer (NA) 49.81; 3. Carter Schutte (M) 49.93; 4. Gillam (J) 50.19; 5 (tie). Bickel (FC), Dickson (J) 50.58; 7. Kaiser (FC) 51.63.
500 freestyle: 1. Payton Bowman (FC) 5:13.39; 2. Raymer (FC) 5:13.94; 3. Gomes (FC) 5:16.66.
200 freestyle relay: 1. Madison (Schutte, Jackson Kelsey, William Roney, Banks) 1:33.85; 2. Floyd Central (Kaiser, Smith, Anderson, Bickel) 1:34.10; 3. Jeffersonville (Gillam, Dickson, Nelson, Dilger) 1:35.03; 7. Charlestown (Luke Jones, Spencer Gieseking, Armando Gomez Gonzales, Powell) 1:54.24; 8. Henryville (Hugo Balsa, Adam Ross, Valenten Cart, Jack Spicer) 1:56.66.
100 backstroke: 1. Lawver (FC) 51.72; 2. Paris (FC) 56.90; 3. Schutte (M) 57.55; 4. Geron (NA) 57.70; 5. Carlson (NA) 59.56; 6. Nelson (J) 1:00.21; 7. Thomas Hersker (FC) 1:00.70.
100 breaststroke: 1. Trevor Layne (S) 1:00.59; 2. Banks (M) 1:01.87; 3. Smith (FC) 1:04.55; 5. Powell (NA) 1:08.07; 6. Joseph Meier (FC) 1:08.65; 7. Daniel Anderson (FC) 1:09.35.
400 freestyle relay: 1. Floyd Central (Lawver, Raymer, Anderson, Huber) 3:25.56; 2. New Albany (Kruer, Bishop, Geron, Carlson) 3:27.89; 3. Madison 3:39.53.
