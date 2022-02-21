BOYS' SWIMMING: Highlanders hoist 7th straight sectional title

FLOYDS KNOBS — Floyd Central was in seventh heaven Saturday.
The host Highlanders had four first-places, two seconds, two thirds and 23 top-eight finishes en route to their seventh consecutive Floyd Central Sectional title at Highland Hills.
The Highlanders finished with 428 points — 99 more than runner-up Seymour. Madison took third with 327 while New Albany finished fourth with 222. Jennings County (179) rounded out the top five while Jeffersonville was sixth (172), Providence placed eighth (89), Henryville ninth (85) and Charlestown 10th (55).
“This is definitely a year where we were battled-test in dual meets. We had a lot of close dual meets, and a four-point win in the (Hoosier Hills) Conference meet, so I wouldn’t think it would explode into a 99-point win today by any means. But we did a lot of great things on Thursday night (in the preliminaries) to put ourselves in this situation and then just rose to the occasion today,” Floyd Central coach Joe Perkins said Saturday. “I don’t have much to explain that one, it was just fantastic from start to finish. With the first relay winning, kind of unexpected, they put a lot of things together. We had great relay starts. Then from there it just snowballed for us, it was a lot of fun. This is a great group of guys.”
The winner of each event, along with any others who achieved the qualifying standard, advance to this weekend’s IHSAA State Finals at IUPUI.
“We worked really hard all year for this,” junior Kevin Smith said after he and his teammates hoisted the sectional trophy.
Smith helped lead the way, winning a pair of individual events as well as a relay. He captured the 200-yard individual medley (1 minute, 56.19 seconds) and the 100 breaststroke (58.96).
“I really knew he had that in him today. He had some great races last year at this level and just really put those two races together today,” Perkins said of Smith, who was second in the 100 breast and third in the 200 IM at sectional as a sophomore. “His IM was fantastic and his breast was fantastic.”
In the 200 IM, Smith took the lead during the breaststroke and held off Seymour’s Pedro Cerino Rico for the triumph.
“Pedro is a (butter)flier, so we knew Pedro would be out fast and Kevin just controlled his fly really well and got into his backstroke and right there, his breaststroke was where he needed to be,” Perkins said.
In the 100 breast, Smith outlasted teammate Mitchel Meier for first.
Smith teamed up with Jadyn Gomes, Jackson Woten and Alec Elrod to finish first in the 200 medley relay (1:40.08).
“Obviously that’s not just a solo swim, that’s a team effort,” Gomes said. “I got to lead that one off. It was a good effort going out, definitely one of the best splits I’ve ever had in that relay. We had a bunch of good splits overall, solid all around.”
Later, Gomes rallied late to edge Henryville senior Jack Spicer by four-tenths of a second in the 100 backstroke.
“That was a shocker,” Gomes, a junior, said. “I was going against a bunch of seniors, they’re obviously a lot bigger than I am. I was expecting to go second or third, but after hearing from the coaches, coming off that third wall, in the last 25 I picked it up a lot and it helped me get there. It’s amazing.”
“Jadyn Gomes, that’s a fantastic swim for him,” Perkins added. “His training paid off on his 100 backs this year because his second 50 was substantially faster (than his first), and his third turn was perfect, right where he needed to be. Definitely a great swim for him.”
The fourth-place Bulldogs were led by sophomore Colin Kruer, who won the 1-meter diving competition with 419.85 points. He advanced to Tuesday night’s Jasper Regional.
His older brother, Kaleb, was runner-up in the 50 and 100 freestyle events while the Kruers combined with Sam Jaggers and Matthew Bishop to take second in the 200 medley relay and third in the 400 free relay.
The sixth-place Red Devils were led by Evan Dickson. The junior repeated as sectional champion in the 200 free (1:43.17) and the 500 free (4:49.34).
“I’m thrilled for Evan,” Jeff coach Mike Pepa said. “That was a huge swim in the 2(00) free. That’s a really fast time, it should place him top 16, 20 in the state going into this weekend. In the 500 he was super in control. That was a best time and a nice victory.
“To win his two individual events, that’s great and that’s a credit to his training and his preparation and his attitude, that was great.”
Also for Jeff, freshman Margad Pagva took third in the 200 IM and fifth in the 500 free.
“It was a great day,” Pepa said. “We were 100 percent best times for finals. That’s atypical, we’re usually one or two off. So (I'm) real happy with everyone’s effort, top to bottom. ... We got to see (senior) Tavion (Price) get a ribbon, he’s been swimming with us all four years, that was a huge treat for everybody. A successful day for sure.”
FLOYD CENTRAL SECTIONAL
Saturday’s finals at Highland Hills
Team scores: 1. Floyd Central 428, 2. Seymour 329, 3. Madison 327, 4. New Albany 222, 5. Jennings County 179, 6. Jeffersonville 172, 7. Switzerland County 151, 8. Providence 89, 9. Henryville 85, 10. Charlestown 55, 11. Salem 6, 12 (tie). Silver Creek, Scottsburg 5.
200 medley relay: 1. Floyd Central (Jadyn Gomes, Kevin Smith, Jackson Woten, Alec Elrod) 1:40.08; 2. New Albany (Sam Jaggers, Colin Kruer, Matthew Bishop, Kaleb Kruer) 1:40.44; 3. Madison 1:40.91; 4. Jeffersonville (Evan Dickson, Margad Pagva, Koy Ramer, Bryce Norton) 1:48.14; 6. Henryville (Jack Spicer, Adam Spicer, Adam Ross, Mason Tolliver) 1:52.46.
200 freestyle: 1. Dickson (Jeff) 1:43.17; 2. Adrian Armstrong (Switz) 1:47.95; 3. Leighton Wielgoszinski (Mad) 1:47.97; 4. Jaggers (NA) 1:49.10; 5. Payton Bowman (FC) 1:49.13; 8. Carter Bolling (FC) 1:55.13.
200 individual medley: 1. Smith (FC) 1:56.19; 2. Pedro Cerino Rico (Sey) 1:58.76; 3. Pagva (Jeff) 2:07.95; 4. Woten (FC) 2:09.03; 5. Kevin McIntyre (FC) 2:10.36.
50 freestyle: 1. Paul Montgomery (Sey) 21.39; 2. K. Kruer (NA) 21.60; 3. William Cottrill (Sey) 23.03; 5. Elrod (FC) 23.15.
Diving: 1. C. Kruer (NA) 419.85; 2. Kaleb Brown (Sey) 286.25; 3. Nathan Wheatley (FC) 220.60.
100 butterfly: 1. Armstrong (Sey) 51.59; 2. Rico (Sey) 53.39; 3. William Roney (Mad) 54.96; 4. Woten (FC) 56.49; 6. Ramer (Jeff) 58.66; 7. Cole Litch (FC) 59.74.
100 freestyle: 1. Montgomery (Sey) 48.00; 2. K. Kruer (NA) 48.06; 3. Gomes (FC) 48.63; 4. Elrod (FC) 49.82; 6. J. Spicer (Henry) 51.24; 7. Bishop (NA) 51.71.
500 freestyle: 1. Dickson (Jeff) 4:49.34; 2. Wielgoszinski (Mad) 4:54.05; 3. Jaggers (NA) 4:59.42; 4. Bowman (FC) 5:01.40; 5. Pagva (Jeff) 5:03.35; 7. Bolling (FC) 5:12.70; 8. McIntyre (FC) 5:16.52.
200 freestyle relay: 1. Seymour 1:28.51; 2. Floyd Central (Gomes, Smith, Elrod, Bowman) 1:30.28; 3. Madison 1:31.01; 6. Charlestown (Tate Adams, Jaryn Eblen, Coleton McClelland, Jaron Almeciga) 1:51.53; 7. Providence (Jake Miller, Tristan Mayrose, Ethan Kerr, Ben Tackett) 1:52.02; 8. Jeffersonville (Jamison Thompson, Romier Hunter-Lawrence, Evan Bartle, Tavion Price) 2:12.60.
100 backstroke: 1. Gomes (FC) 54.66; 2. J. Spicer (Henry) 55.06; 3. Carter Schutte (Mad) 56.31; 4. Ryder Schell (FC) 59.03; 5. Damon Smith (FC) 1:00.07; 6. Zach Applewhite (Prov) 1:00.65.
100 breaststroke: 1. Smith (FC) 58.96; 2. Mitchel Meier (FC) 1:02.17; 3. Clayton Greenwalt (Sey) 1:02.99; 4. C. Kruer (NA) 1:04.59; 7. Ryan Cochran (FC) 1:06.30.
400 freestyle relay: 1. Seymour 3:18.26; 2. Madison 3:20.46; 3. New Albany (Bishop, Jaggers, C. Kruer, K. Kruer) 3:20.71; 4. Floyd Central (Woten, Bowman, McIntyre, Bolling) 3:32.06; 6. Jeffersonville (Dickson, Pagva, Ramer, Norton) 3:33.02; 8. Henryville (Tolliver, Adam Ross, A. Spicer, J. Spicer) 3:49.81.