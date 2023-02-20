BOYS' SWIMMING: Highlanders make it eight straight sectional titles

FLOYDS KNOBS — Led by its seniors, Floyd Central rolled to its eighth straight sectional title Saturday.
The host Highlanders won eight of the 12 events en route to a program-record 508.5 points — 188.5 ahead of runner-up Seymour — and the Floyd Central Sectional title at Highland Hills. Madison outscored Jeffersonville 280-243 for third-place while Jennings County finished fifth with 167.5 — 4.5 points ahead of New Albany. Providence (105), Henryville (84), Salem (83) and Switzerland County (74) rounded out the top 10. Additionally, Charlestown took 12th (51) while Silver Creek finished 14th (four).
The winner of each swimming event automatically qualified for this weekend’s IHSAA State Finals at IUPUI.
Leading the way for Floyd were four of its senior leaders — Payton Bowman, Alec Elrod, Jadyn Gomes and Kevin Smith.
“You’ve got to start with our senior class — they were part of all three winning relays and won five individual events,” Highlanders head coach Joe Perkins said. “They’ve just grown over four years. They were role players their first year, not on any relays, they were swimming weird events that none of them swam today, except for maybe Kevin Smith, at that point in time. They’ve just grown and developed. The work they’ve done with our younger kids over the past two years, in the pool and in the weight room, is hard to replace.”
“It’s absolutely surreal. There’s some things I’ve been thinking about since my freshman year and seeing some of those come true, and getting to share those moments with these guys right here, that means the world to me,” added Elrod, as he stood next to Smith, Gomes and Bowman.
Smith and Gomes won two individual events apiece and were also on a pair of victorious relay teams.
Smith repeated as sectional champion in the 200-yard individual medley (1 minute, 57.31 seconds) and the 100 breaststroke (58.82) while Gomes triumphed in the 100 backstroke (52.96) for the second straight year and the 100 freestyle (46.53).
“The 100 backstroke was definitely a great race,” Gomes said. “I had a lot of fun competing with the people in there that I’ve known for four years now. The 100 freestyle I had bigger goals that I didn’t hit today, but obviously state’s going to be another chance to do that. That was also a very close and fun race.”
Smith and Gomes also teamed with freshman Jack Hildreth and junior Kevin McIntyre to win the 200 medley relay (1:37.36) and with Bowman and freshman Miles Elrod to triumph in the 200 free relay (1:28.28).
“It was pretty fun,” Smith said. “We just went out there and swam our hardest and it turned out pretty well.”
Bowman held off New Albany junior Sam Jaggers, who was also the runner-up to Smith in the 200 IM, to win his first individual sectional title in the 100 butterfly (54.45).
“It just feels good to win, really good,” Bowman said of his solo victory. “It was tight. It was tighter than I wanted it to be honestly, but I was happy to win. I was happy to see everybody do as good as they did with all the times that they did.”
Bowman and Alec Elrod teamed with Hildreth and sophomore Carter Bolling to win the meet’s final race, the 400 free relay (3:17.71).
The fourth-place Red Devils were led by Evan Dickson. The senior standout won the 200 freestyle (1:42.44 — more than nine seconds better than his preliminary time Thursday night) and the 500 free (4:41.82) for the third year in a row. He set a sectional-record in the latter event.
“The 200 I just came short of the sectional record, which I was shooting for, but that’s OK I think I’ve still got more left in the tank for state,” Dickson said. “The 500 I did get the sectional record, which kind of surprised me a little bit. I thought it was a lot of fun. It’s just been a great season overall. I just wanted to go out and have fun and end the fourth chapter, my senior year, with a lot of fun and I did that, so I’m happy. I couldn’t be happier.”
The Red Devils also received third-place finishes from senior Jaxon Hearne in the 1-meter diving competition and their 200 medley relay team of Dickson, junior Bryce Norton and sophomores Margad Pagva and Koy Ramer.
“It was a great day,” Jeff coach Mike Pepa said. “Between Thursday and Saturday we had a lot of lifetime best times. Evan’s race was the race of the meet — the only meet-record set. Top-to-bottom again we swam really, really well. The freshmen came and had a lot of poise and swam real well. It was just a fun day.”
The sixth-place Bulldogs were led by Jaggers and classmate Colin Kruer, who repeated as champion in the 1-meter diving competition thanks to 467.75 points. Kruer, Seymour’s Kaleb Brown, Hearne and Floyd senior Nathan Wheatley qualified for tonight’s Jasper Regional. The top eight finishers there will advance to the IHSAA State Finals.
FLOYD CENTRAL SECTIONAL
Saturday at Highland Hills
Team scores: 1. Floyd Central 508.5, 2. Seymour 320, 3. Madison 280, 4. Jeffersonville 243, 5. Jennings County 167.5, 6. New Albany 163, 7. Providence 105, 8. Henryville 84, 9. Salem 83, 10. Switzerland County 74, 11. Scottsburg 54, 12. Charlestown 51, 13. Shawe Memorial 26, 14. Silver Creek 4.
200-yard medley relay: 1. Floyd Central (Jack Hildreth, Kevin Smith, Kevin McIntyre, Jadyn Gomes) 1:37.36; 2. Madison 1:38.38; 3. Jeffersonville (Margad Pagva, Evan Dickson, Koy Ramer, Bryce Norton) 1:43.55; 4. New Albany (Nate Samel, Logan Papp, Sam Jaggers, Colin Kruer) 1:47.52; 8. Providence (Rhett Borne, Andrew Millay, Matteo Zakel, Tristan Mayrose) 1:57.31.
200 freestyle: 1. Dickson (Jeff) 1:42.44; 2. Carter Bolling (FC) 1:46.68; 3. Payton Bowman (FC) 1:47.25; 4. Jackson Woten (FC) 1:49.68.
200 individual medley: 1. Smith (FC) 1:57.31; 2. Jaggers (NA) 2:02.55; 3. McIntyre (FC) 2:03.47; 4. M. Pagva (Jeff) 2:05.78; 5. Eli Coomer (FC) 2:08.00.
50 freestyle: 1. Paul Montgomery (Sey) 21.23; 2. Camdyn Sever (Mad) 21.99; 3. Peyton Ford (Mad) 22.57; 5. Alec Elrod (FC) 22.89; 7. Bryce Norton (Jeff) 23.20.
1-meter diving: 1. Kruer (NA) 467.75; 2. Kaleb Brown (Sey) 300.90; 3. Jaxon Hearne (Jeff) 239.00; 4. Nathan Wheatley (FC) 236.60; 6. John Sandford (FC) 164.5.
100 butterfly: 1. Bowman (FC) 54.45; 2. Jaggers (NA) 54.69; 3. Hildreth (FC) 54.78; 4. M. Pagva (Jeff) 55.32.
100 freestyle: 1. Gomes (FC) 46.53; 2. Montgomery (Sey) 47.26; 3. Woten (FC) 49.55; 4. Norton (Jeff) 49.80.
500 freestyle: 1. Dickson (Jeff) 4:41.82; 2. Bolling (FC) 4:48.46; 3. A. Elrod (FC) 4:51.59; 6. Coomer (FC) 5:11.87.
200 freestyle relay: 1. Floyd Central (Bowman, Gomes, Miles Elrod, Smith) 1:28.28; 2. Madison 1:28.95; 3. Seymour 1:32.01; 4. Jeffersonville (Norton, Byambajargal Pagva, M. Pagva, Dickson) 1:33.34; 7. Providence (Mayrose, Kyle Netter, Borne, William Stengel) 1:46.52.
100 backstroke: 1. Gomes (FC) 52.96; 2. Hildreth (FC) 55.61; 3. Peyton Ford (Mad) 56.68; 4. Ryder Schell (FC) 57.58; 6. Millay (Prov) 1:00.51.
100 breaststroke: 1. Smith (FC) 58.82; 2. Sever (Mad) 1:01.93; 3. Madden Thompson (Mad) 1:03.79; 4. McIntyre (FC) 1:04.05; 5. Kruer (NA) 1:04.65; 6. Ryan Cochran (FC) 1:05.43.
400 freestyle relay: 1. Floyd Central (A. Elrod, Bowman, Bolling, Hildreth) 3:17.71; 2. Seymour 3:26.66; 3. Madison 3:33.58; 4. New Albany (Jaggers, Jack Green, Samsel, Kruer) 3:34.91; 6. Jeffersonville (Romeir Hunter-Lawrence, Ramer, B. Pagva, Braydon Rice) 3:49.60; 7. Providence (Zakel, Tackett, Mayrose, Stengel) 3:53.02.