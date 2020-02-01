BEDFORD — Floyd Central won its fourth consecutive Hoosier Hills Conference title Saturday at Bedford North Lawrence.
The Highlanders won seven of the 12 events to finish with 380 points — 106 more than the runner-up, and host, Stars. Jeffersonville finished fourth with 130 points while New Albany took sixth with 112.
Floyd won five individual events, highlighted by a 1-2-3 sweep of the 1-meter diving competition, and two of the three relays.
“We had a great meet,” Highlanders head coach Joe Perkins said. “I’m very pleased with how our boys swam.”
Floyd was led by a trio of its seniors. Dalton Lawver won the 100-yard butterfly (53.09 seconds) and the 100 backstroke (52.54) while Nick Raymer finished first in the 200 freestyle (1:52.46) and Carson Huber captured the 200 individual medley (2:00.09).
Lawver and Huber also teamed up with freshman Kevin Smith and senior Gavin Kaiser to win the 200 medley relay (1:40.19) while Kaiser and Smith combined with seniors Gabe Anderson and Connor Bickel to capture the 200 freestyle relay (1:33.17).
Evan Thomas had a record-setting performance in the diving competition to lead the Highlanders’ sweep there.
The junior finished with a meet-record 517.20 points to eclipse the 18-year-old mark of 516.35 set by Seymour’s Devin Ramsey. Floyd freshman Asher Gibson was second (396.61) while junior Justin Tracy took third (383.80).
The fourth-place Red Devils were led by senior Carter Dilger, who finished runner-up to Lawver in the 100 fly and helped Jeff’s 200 medley and 200 freestyle relay teams to third-place finishes.
The Bulldogs were paced by sophomore Kaleb Kruer, who took third in the 50 free and helped New Albany’s 400 freestyle relay team to a third-place finish.
HOOSIER HILLS CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS
Saturday at Bedford NL
Team scores: 1. Floyd Central 380; 2. Bedford NL 274; 3. Madison 147.5; 4. Jeffersonville 130; 5. Seymour 121.5; 6. New Albany 112; 7. Columbus East 107; 8. Jennings County 36.
200 medley relay: 1. Floyd Central (Dalton Lawver, Kevin Smith, Carson Huber, Gavin Kaiser) 1:40.19; 2. Bedford NL 1:41.73; 3. Jeffersonville (Carter Dilger, Drew Nelson, Jonas Gillam, Evan Dickson) 1:44.29.
200 freestyle: 1. Nick Raymer (FC) 1:52.46; 2. John Allen (BNL) 1:53.27; 3. Alexander Swenson (BNL) 1:53.32.
200 individual medley: 1. Huber (FC) 2:00.09; 2. Justin Banks (M) 2:05.52; 3. Smith (FC) 2:07.62.
50 freestyle: 1. Jacob Werley (BNL) 21.68; 2. Kaiser (FC) 22.54; 3. Kaleb Kruer (NA) 22.80.
Diving: 1. Evan Thomas (FC) 517.20; 2. Asher Gibson (FC) 396.61; 3. Justin Tracy (FC) 383.80.
100 butterfly: 1. Lawver (FC) 53.09; 2. Carter Dilger (J) 53.81; 3. Andrew Swenson (BNL) 54.60.
100 freestyle: 1. Werley (BNL) 47.06; 2. Huber (FC) 47.64; 3. Kaiser (FC) 51.11.
500 freestyle: 1. Alexander Swenson (BNL) 5:01.35; 2. Raymer (FC) 5:07.98; 3. Payton Bowman (FC) 5:12.39.
200 freestyle relay: 1. Floyd Central (Kaiser, Smith, Gabe Anderson, Connor Bickel) 1:33.17; 2. Bedford NL 1:33.45; 3. Jeffersonville (Gillam, Dickson, Nelson, Dilger) 1:34.50.
100 backstroke: 1. Lawver (FC) 52.54; 2. Andrew Swenson (BNL) 54.19; 3. Conner Paris (FC) 57.53.
100 breaststroke: 1. Trevor Layne (S) 1:00.43; 2. Banks (M) 1:02.67; 3. Smith (FC) 1:03.88.
400 freestyle relay: 1. Bedford NL (Andrew Swenson, John Allen, Alexander Swenson, Werley) 3:20.11; 2. Floyd Central (Lawver, Raymer, Anderson, Huber) 3:22.12; 3. New Albany (Kruer, Matthew Bishop, Kurt Geron, Will Carlson) 3:36.71.
