FLOYDS KNOBS — Floyd Central flexed its considerable depth en route to its fifth straight Hoosier Hills Conference title Saturday afternoon.
The Highlanders only won two events, but had 14 top-five finishes en route to 247 points. Columbus East, which won five events, was second with 221 points while New Albany, which took first in three events, was third with 204. Jeffersonville finished seventh with 72.
"Overall we had a great day!" Floyd Central coach Joe Perkins said. "On paper it was a very close meet coming in. We really rose to the occasion today with guys moving up in almost every spot."
The Highlanders had three fourth-place finishes through the first four events. In the fifth event, Floyd swept the first three spots in the 1-meter diving competition. And that was without senior Evan Thomas, who was resting an injury. Asher Gibson took first with 489.05 points, while Justin Tracy was second (448.32) and Justin McWilliams, who took Thomas' place in the lineup, third (432.40).
"Our divers performed fantastic today," Perkins said.
Floyd's other win came from sophomore Payton Bowman in the 500-yard freestyle (5:09.58). Senior Marty Finerty was third in that event and second in the 100 butterfly.
For the third-place Bulldogs, junior Kaleb Kruer captured the 50 freestyle (22.06) and 100 free (48.46). Meanwhile sophomore Kurt Geron won the 100 backstroke (56.85).
The seventh-place Red Devils were led by sophomore Evan Dickson, who won the 200 free (1:49.38) and was third in the 100 free.
“Despite our lack of team depth, we swam very well today," Jeff coach Mike Pepa said. "Each of our swimmers logged a best time today. The highlight of our meet was Evan Dickson’s wire-to-wire win in the 200 free. He backed that up with a season-best time in the 100 free as well. The guys are excited to start the taper process for sectionals.”
HOOSIER HILLS CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS
Saturday at Highland Hills
Team scores: 1. Floyd Central 247, 2. Columbus East 221, 3. New Albany 204, 4. Madison 194, 5. Seymour 184, 6. Bedford North Lawrence 141, 7. Jeffersonville 72, 8. Jennings County 52.
200 medley relay: 1. Columbus East 1:41.57; 2. Madison 1:43.98; 3. New Albany (Kurt Geron, Ben Powell, Will Carlson, Kaleb Kruer) 1:44.81; 4. Floyd Central (Cole Litch, Kevin Smith, Marty Finerty, Justin Tracy) 1:48.23; 5. BNL 1:49.78.
200 freestyle: 1. Evan Dickson (J) 1:49.38; 2. Liam Roney (M) 1:52.31; 3. John Allen (BNL) 1:53.35; 4. Payton Bowman (FC) 1:53.47; 5. Leighton Wielgoszinski (M) 1:53.81.
200 individual medley: 1. Brady Beyer (CE) 1:58.54; 2. Justin Banks (M) 2:01.78; 3. Pedro Cerino Rico (S) 2:04.36; 4. Smith (FC) 2:06.32; 5. Geron (NA) 2:07.97.
50 freestyle: 1. Kruer (NA) 22.06; 2. Bryce Miller (S) 22.33; 3. Chad Kelly (CE) 23.15; 4. Cole Baker (BNL) 23.23; 5. Aaron Drake (S) 23.84.
Diving: 1. Asher Gibson (FC) 489.05; 2. Tracy (FC) 448.32; 3. Justin McWilliams (FC) 432.40; 4. Colin Kruer (NA) 405.60; 5. Kade Bailey (BNL) 302.05.
100 butterfly: 1. Mason Curry (CE) 53.87; 2. Finerty (FC) 55.56; 3. Cerino Rico (S) 55.56; 4. Carlson (NA) 57.11; 5. Sam Jaggers (NA) 58.13.
100 freestyle: 1. Kruer (NA) 48.46; 2. Miller (S) 49.44; 3. Dickson (J) 49.71; 4. Carter Schutte (M) 50.50; 5. Kelly (CE) 50.96.
500 freestyle: 1. Bowman (FC) 5:09.58; 2. Wielgoszinski (M) 5:10.80; 3. Finerty (FC) 5:11.18; 4. Alexander Swenson (BNL) 5:12.42; 5. Alec Elrod (FC) 5:23.90.
200 freestyle relay: 1. Seymour 1:32.50; 2. Madison 1:33.24; 3. Floyd Central (Tracy, Jadyn Gomes, Smith, Bowman) 1:34.38; 4. New Albany (Matthew Bishop, Powell, Jaggers, C. Kruer) 1:38.47; 5. BNL 1:40.45.
100 backstroke: 1. Geron (NA) 56.85; 2. Dathan Wolf (CE) 58.24; 3. Gomes (FC) 58.57; 4. Schutte (M) 58.67; 5. Baker (BNL) 59.92.
100 breaststroke: 1. Beyer (CE) 1:00.56; 2. Banks (M) 1:02.33; 3. Smith (FC) 1:04.14; 4. Alston Williams (J) 1:06.12; 5. Branson Young (CE) 1:06.49.
400 freestyle relay: 1. Columbus East 3:23.10; 2. New Albany (Carlson, Bishop, Geron, K. Kruer) 3:25.24; 3. Seymour 3:26.77; 4. Floyd Central (Finerty, Elrod, Bowman, Gomes) 3:30.32; 5. BNL 3:31.09.
