Jeffersonville, IN (47130)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow showers this evening. Snow showers overnight. Low around 30F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow showers this evening. Snow showers overnight. Low around 30F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.