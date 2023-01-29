BOYS' SWIMMING: Highlanders win 7th straight HHC title

FLOYDS KNOBS — Floyd Central captured its seventh straight Hoosier Hills Conference title Saturday afternoon.
Thanks to wins in three of the 12 events, as well as their decided depth, the Highlanders scored 348 points — 50 more than runner-up Columbus East.
“Our kids stepped up across the board and rose to the occasion,” Floyd Central head coach Joe Perkins said.
Bedford North Lawrence edged Jeffersonville 159-155 for third while Seymour finished fifth with 139. New Albany scored 92 points to place sixth in the seven-team event.
Jadyn Gomes led the way for Floyd. The senior had a hand in all three of his team’s triumphs. Gomes edged Bedford North Lawrence’s Cole Baker by a tenth of a second (47.69 to 47.79) to win the 100-yard freestyle. Later, he was victorious in the 100 backstroke (54.41).
Gomes also helped the Highlanders to a win in the 400 free relay, as well as a runner-up finish in the 200 medley relay. In the 400 free relay he teamed up with classmate Payton Bowman, sophomore Carter Bolling and freshman Jack Hildreth to get the win in 3:17.85.
The fourth-place Red Devils were led by standout Evan Dickson. The senior won the 200 freestyle (1:45.86) for the third straight year and was second in the 500 free. He also helped Jeff’s 200 medley and 200 freestyle relay teams to third-place finishes. In the 200 free relay, Dickson and Seymour’s Aaron Drake touched the wall at the same time at the end of the anchor leg for a dead heat (1:34.85).
The sixth-place Bulldogs were led by Colin Kruer. The senior won the 1-meter diving competition (438.10 points) and finished fifth in the 100 breast. He also helped New Albany’s 200 medley relay team to fourth-place.
HOOSIER HILLS CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS
Saturday at Highland Hills
Team scores: 1. Floyd Central 348, 2. Columbus East 298, 3. Bedford North Lawrence 159, 4. Jeffersonville 155, 5. Seymour 139, 6. New Albany 92, 7. Jennings County 80.
200-yard medley relay: 1. Columbus East 1:38.34; 2. Floyd Central (Jack Hildreth, Kevin Smith, Kevin McIntyre, Jadyn Gomes) 1:39.07; 3. Jeffersonville (Margad Pagva, Evan Dickson, Koy Ramer, Bryce Norton) 1:46.67; 4. New Albany (Nate Samsel, Logan Papp, Sam Jaggers, Colin Kruer) 1:50.93.
200 freestyle: 1. Dickson (J) 1:45.86; 2. Carter Bolling (FC) 1:48.71; 3. Judah Nickoll (CE) 1:48.82; 4. Payton Bowman (FC) 1:48.89; 5. Jackson Woten (FC) 1:52.69; 11. Norton (J) 1:57.12; 14. Jack Green (NA) 2:08.83; 15. Griffin Hampton (NA) 2:10.49.
200 individual medley: 1. Misha Machavariani (CE) 1:59.06; 2. Kevin Smith (FC) 2:01.94; 3. Todd Hundley (CE) 2:06.35; 4. McIntyre (FC) 2:06.70; 5. M. Pagva (J) 2:07.90; 6. Jaggers (NA) 2:08.91; 8. Eli Coomer (FC) 2:11.87; 10. Jaga Pagva (J) 2:13.95; 14. Papp (NA) 2:21.60.
50 freestyle: 1. Cole Baker (BNL) 21.49; 2. Paul Montgomery (S) 22.29; 3. Cavan Stilson (CE) 22.95; 4. Alec Elrod (FC) 23.38; 5. Miles Elrod (FC) 23.42; 8. Ryan Cochran (FC) 24.12; 10. Ramer (J) 25.08; 11. Romier Hunter-Lawrence (J) 25.11; 17. Gage Dilsaver (NA) 28.71; 18. Brayden Rice (J) 29.00; 20. Cooper Jaggers (NA) 31.66; 21. Thomas Powell (NA) 32.28.
1-meter diving: 1. Kruer (NA) 438.10; 2. Gavin Day (CE) 357.15; 3. Kade Bailey (BNL) 293.20; 5. Jaxon Hearne (J) 230.65; 7. Nathan Wheatley (FC) 210.35; 9. Jack Sandford (FC) 159.85.
100 butterfly: 1. Machavariani (CE) 54.07; 2. Payton Bowman (FC) 54.67; 3. M. Pagva (J) 55.99; 4. Jack Hildreth (FC) 56.60; 5. S. Jaggers (NA) 56.77; 9. Ramer (J) 59.10; 10. Cole Litch (FC) 59.29.
100 freestyle: 1. Gomes (FC) 47.69; 2. Baker (BNL) 47.79; 3. Stilson (CE) 50.08; 4. Woten (FC) 50.46; 6. Norton (J) 51.08; 7. M. Elrod (FC) 51.89; 11. Samsel (NA) 54.60; 17. Rice (J) 1:05.29; 18. Dilsaver (NA) 1:07.24; 20. Powell (NA) 1:13.37.
500 freestyle: 1. Brady Beyer (CE) 4:37.75; 2. Dickson (J) 4:52.20; 3. A. Elrod (FC) 4:56.29; 4. Bolling (FC) 4:56.61; 7. Coomer (FC) 5:15.09; 14. Green (NA) 5:52.17; Bissinger (J) 6:47.81.
200 freestyle relay: 1. Floyd Central (Bowman, Smith, M. Elrod, A. Elrod) 1:31.10; 2. Bedford NL 1:32.56; 3(tie). Seymour, Jeffersonville (Norton, J. Pagva, M. Pagva, Dickson) 1:34.85; 7. New Albany (Papp, Mattison Payne, Dilsaver, Green) 1:51.46.
100 backstroke: 1. Gomes (FC) 54.41; 2. Nickoll (CE) 54.54; 3. Hildreth (FC) 56.87; 6. Ryder Schell (FC) 59.27; 8. Samsel (NA) 1:05.08; 9. Hunter-Lawrence (J) 1:05.09; 14. Hampton (NA) 1:13.67; 16. Cooper Jaggers (NA) 1:28.40.
100 breaststroke: 1. Beyer (CE) 57.65; 2. Smith (FC) 1:02.04; 3. McIntyre (FC) 1:04.46; 5. Kruer (NA) 1:07.56; 8. Cochran (FC) 1:08.73; 9. Papp (NA) 1:09.20; 11. J. Pagva (J) 1:11.75; 13. Payne (NA) 1:20.50.
400 freestyle relay: 1. Floyd Central (Gomes, Bowman, Bolling, Hildreth) 3:17.85; 2. Columbus East 3:20.75; 3. Bedford NL 3:23.63; 6. Jeffersonville (Ramer, Hunter-Lawrence, J. Pagva, Rice) 3:58.23.