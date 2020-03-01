INDIANAPOLIS — Dalton Lawver got the "cherry on top" of his high school career.
The Floyd Central senior finished seventh in the 100-yard backstroke at Saturday's IHSAA State Finals at the IUPUI Natatorium.
After claiming the sectional title in that event the week before Lawver looked ahead to the state meet.
“The ultimate goal, the cherry on top, would be to place top-eight in the 100 backstroke, that would be the greatest thing ever, to get to stand on the podium there at the IUPUI Natatorium,” Lawver said last Saturday. “That would just be such a dream come true because that’s such a cool pool and such a cool place and the competition’s great there and the people you’re swimming against are so fast. If I got top eight that would just be a cherry on top to my senior season of swimming.”
Lawver finished in 50.18 seconds. Carmel senior Wyatt Davis won the event in record time of 45.80.
Meanwhile Jeffersonville senior Carter Dilger finished eighth in the 100 butterfly.
Dilger finished in 50.89 seconds. Fort Wayne Carroll senior Tristan DeWitt won the event in 47.07.
The Floyd foursome of Lawver, freshman Kevin Smith and seniors Carson Huber and Gavin Kaiser finished 14th in the 200 medley relay in 1:36.34. Carmel won the event in a state-record 1:27.94.
Floyd Central junior Evan Thomas took ninth in the 1-meter diving competition, scoring 439.6 points. Highlanders freshman Asher Gibson finished 19th with 275.25. Delta junior Samuel Bennett won with 500.1 points.
The Floyd quartet of Huber, Lawver and classmates Gabe Anderson and Nick Raymer finished 16th in the 400 freestyle relay in 3:16.57. Carmel won the event in a state-record 2:56.36.
Carmel won its sixth consecutive state title. The Greyhounds won six of the 12 events, setting five state records in the process, en route to 331 points — 148 ahead of runner-up Munster.
Floyd Central tied for 19th, along with Lawrence North, with 32 points. Jeffersonville took 30th with 11 points.
IHSAA STATE FINALS
Saturday at IU Natatorium, Indianapolis
Team scores: 1. Carmel 331, 2. Munster 183, 3. Chesterton 163, 4. Fishers 158, 5. Zionsville 145, 6 (tie). Penn, Hamilton Southeastern 136, 8. Fort Wayne Carroll 122; 9 (tie). Franklin, Center Grove 103. Locals: 19 (tie). Floyd Central, Lawrence North 32, 30. Jeffersonville 11.
200 medley relay: 1. Carmel 1:27.94; 2. Munster 1:28.96; 3. Zionsville 1:30.02; 14. Floyd Central (Dalton Lawver, Kevin Smith, Carson Huber, Gavin Kaiser) 1:36.34.
Diving: 1. Samuel Bennett (Delta) 500.10; 2. Jack Schwartz (Valparaiso) 485.30; 3. Colin Stacey (New Palestine) 470.40; 9. Evan Thomas (FC) 439.60; 19. Asher Gibson (FC) 275.25.
100 butterfly: 1. Tristan DeWitt (FW Carroll) 47.07; 2. Jackson VanWanzeele (Plainfield) 48.72; 3. Grant Afman (Munster) 48.77; 8. Carter Dilger (Jeffersonville) 50.89.
100 backstroke: 1. Wyatt Davis (Carmel) 45.80; 2. Will Modglin (Zionsville) 47.91; 3. Cade Oliver (Franklin) 48.53; 7. Lawver (FC) 50.18.
400 freestyle relay: 1. Carmel 2:56.36; 2. Zionsville 3:04.36; 3. FW Carroll 3:05.15; 16. Floyd Central (Huber, Lawver, Gabe Anderson, Nick Raymer) 3:16.57.
