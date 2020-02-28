INDIANAPOLIS — Floyd Central’s Dalton Lawver and Jeffersonville’s Carter Dilger each qualified for today’s championship heat of one event in Friday night’s preliminaries of the IHSAA State Finals.
Lawver finished with the seventh-fastest time in the 100-yard backstroke. The senior, who entered the event as the No. 2 seed, finished in 49.28 seconds. Carmel senior Wyatt Davis set the pace at 46.85. Lawver will start the championship heat (i.e. Heat 2) in Lane 1. Consolation and finals begin at 1 p.m. today at the IUPUI Natatorium in Indianapolis.
Meanwhile Dilger finished with the eighth-fastest time in the 100 butterfly. The senior, who entered as the No. 14 seed, finished in 50.42 seconds. Fort Wayne Carroll senior Tristan DeWitt set the pace with a 46.96. Dilger will start the championship heat in Lane 8. Meanwhile Lawver, who was seeded ninth in the event, had the 14th-fastest time in the prelims. He’ll start from Lane 7 in the first heat of the finals.
A pair of Floyd Central relay teams also qualified for the second day of the State Finals. The Highlanders’ 200 medley relay team, which consisted of Lawver, freshman Kevin Smith, senior Carson Huber and senior Gavin Kaiser, finished with the 14th-fastest time in the prelims. That quartet will start from Lane 7 in the first heat of today’s finals.
Then Floyd’s 400 freestyle relay team, which consisted of Huber, Lawver and seniors Gabe Anderson and Nick Raymer, finished with the 16th-fastest time in the prelims. That foursome will start from Lane 8 in the first heat of today’s finals.
Raymer finished with the 28th-fastest time in the 500 freestyle and the 29th-fastest in the 200 free.
Huber was 22nd-fastest in the 200 individual medley and 27th-fastest in the 100 freestyle.
Jeffersonville’s 200 freestyle relay team of Dilger, senior Jonas Gillam, junior Drew Nelson and freshman Evan Dickson had the 29th-fastest time while New Albany sophomore Kaleb Kruer had the 31st best time in the 50 free.
A trio of Floyd Central divers — juniors Evan Thomas and Justin Tracy and freshman Asher Gibson — will compete in the 1-meter preliminaries, which begin at 9 a.m. this morning. The diving semifinals will follow at 11 a.m. while the finals will take place in the afternoon.
IHSAA STATE FINALS Friday’s preliminaries at IUPUI Natatorium, Indianapolis
200 medley relay: 1. Munster 1:29.92; 2. Carmel 1:30.16; 3. Zionsville 1:30.93; 14. Floyd Central (Dalton Lawver, Kevin Smith, Carson Huber, Gavin Kaiser) 1:36.05.
200 freestyle: 1. Jake Mitchell (Carmel) 1:35.85; 2. Keegan Streett (Hamilton SE) 1:38.04; 3. McKillip Ratzlaff (Franklin) 1:38.41; 29. Nick Raymer (FC) 1:48.56.
200 individual medley: 1. Wyatt Davis (Carmel) 1:46.79; 2. Cameron Luarde (Homestead) 1:47.82; 3. Holden Raffin (Munster) 1:48.76; 22. Carson Huber (FC) 1:56.54.
50 freestyle: 1. Braden Rollins (Boonville) 20.18; 2. Ethan Martin (Center Grove) 20.25; 3. Braden Samuels (Delta) 20.54; 31. Kaleb Kruer (New Albany) 22.36.
100 butterfly: 1. Tristan DeWitt (FW Carroll) 46.96; 2. Jackson VanWanzeele (Plainfield) 48.37; 3. Grant Afman (Munster) 48.92; 8. Carter Dilger (Jeffersonville) 50.42; 14. Lawver (FC) 50.93.
100 freestyle: 1. Rollins (Boonville) 44.15; 2. Samuels (Delta) 44.53; 3. Ratzlaff (Franklin) 44.98; 27. Huber (FC) 47.61.
500 freestyle: 1. Mitchell (Carmel) 4:18.60; 2. Jackson Carlile (Fishers) 4:25.93; 3. Charlie King (Avon) 4:29.77; 28. Raymer (FC) 4:55.82.
200 freestyle relay: 1. Hamilton SE 1:23.77; 2. Center Grove 1:24.15; 3. FW Carroll 1:24.26; 29. Jeffersonville (Jonas Gillam, Dilger, Drew Nelson, Evan Dickson) 1:30.60.
100 backstroke: 1. Davis (Carmel) 46.85; 2. Will Modglin (Zionsville) 48.13; 3. Holden Raffin (Munster) 48.43; 7. Lawver (FC) 49.28.
100 breaststroke: 1. Kyle Adams (Munster) 54.30; 2. Coleman Modglin (Zionsville) 54.49; 3. Andrew Alders (Chesterton) 55.04.
400 freestyle relay: 1. Carmel 3:04.48; 2. Zionsville 3:04.63; 3. Fishers 3:05.57; 16. Floyd Central (Huber, Lawver, Gabe Anderson, Raymer) 3:14.02.
