FLOYDS KNOBS — Floyd Central’s Dalton Lawver will lead the Highlanders into this weekend’s IHSAA State Finals.
The senior is the No. 2 overall seed in the 100-yard backstroke at the state meet, which begins at 6 p.m. this evening at the IUPUI Natatorium in Indianapolis. Action continues at 9 a.m. Saturday with the consolation and finals scheduled for 1 p.m. that afternoon.
Carmel senior Wyatt Davis is seeded No. 1 in the 100 back with a time of 48.38 seconds. Lawver is close behind at 49.02, his winning time — as well as the school- and meet-record — at last Saturday’s Floyd Central Sectional.
He’s also seeded ninth in the 100 butterfly, which he also won at the sectional.
“I would say unbelievable, but he works so hard that it’s really not,” Highlanders head coach Joe Perkins said of Lawver after the sectional. “He’s been so consistent this year with everything that he’s done. Nothing’s been more than half a second off here or there of his times all year. To see that drop today in this pool, it was a great swim for him. His 100 fly was fantastic too. He might be able to clean a few things up and break that school record next week.”
Lawver finished 27th in the 100 backstroke at the IHSAA State Finals last year. He enters this year’s meet with much higher aspirations.
“The ultimate goal, the cherry on top, would be to place top-eight in the 100 backstroke, that would be the greatest thing ever, to get to stand on the podium there at the IUPUI Natatorium,” Lawver said last Saturday. “That would just be such a dream come true because that’s such a cool pool and such a cool place and the competition’s great there and the people you’re swimming against are so fast. If I got top eight that would just be a cherry on top to my senior season of swimming.”
He’s far from the only Highlander competing this weekend.
Lawver’s classmates Carson Huber and Nick Raymer will also be competing in a pair of individual events. Huber is seeded 15th in the 200 individual medley and 20th in the 100 free while Raymer is the 26th seed in the 500 free and 28th in the 200 freestyle.
Floyd will also have representation in a pair of relay events. The Highlanders’ 200 medley relay team, which consisted of Lawver, freshman Kevin Smith, Huber and senior Gavin Kaiser at the sectional, is seeded 13th while their 400 freestyle relay team, which consisted of Lawver, Raymer, Gabe Anderson and Huber at the sectional, is seeded 23rd.
Meanwhile Floyd Central will also have a trio of divers competing in the 1-meter competition after all finished in the top eight at the Bloomington South Regional on Tuesday night. Junior Evan Thomas, the regional champion, leads the way while junior Justin Tracy and freshman Asher Gibson will also compete.
Jeffersonville senior Carter Dilger will compete in the 100 butterfly and will also participate in the 200 freestyle relay, along with teammates Jonas Gillam, Drew Nelson and Evan Dickson. Dilger is seeded 14th in the fly, while the relay team is 28th.
New Albany sophomore Kaleb Kruer, coming off his first sectional title last Saturday, is seeded 31st in the 50 freestyle.
Friday and Saturday at IUPUI Natatorium, Indianapolis
200-yard medley relay: 1. Munster 1:30.14; 2. Carmel 1:30.30; 3. Zionsville 1:31.71; 13. Floyd Central (Dalton Lawver, Kevin Smith, Carson Huber, Gavin Kaiser, Jadyn Gomes, Joseph Meier, Conner Paris, Connor Bickel) 1:35.70.
200 freestyle: 1. Jake Mitchell (Carmel) 1:38.83; 2. Aaron Frollo (Fishers) 1:38.83; 3. McKillip Ratzlaff (Franklin) 1:39.26; 28. Nick Raymer (FC) 1:47.01.
200 individual medley: 1. Cameron Luarde (Homestead) 1:48.56; 2. Wyatt Davis (Carmel) 1:48.61; 3. Gus Rothrock (Carmel) 1:49.24; 15. Huber (FC) 1:54.38.
50 freestyle: 1. Tristan DeWitt (FW Carroll) 20.34; 2. Travis Black (Greenfield-Central) 20.57; 3. Christopher Lee (Columbus North) 20.61; 31. Kaleb Kruer (New Albany) 22.04.
100 butterfly: 1. DeWitt (FW Carroll) 47.51; 2. Grant Afman (Munster) 48.79; 3. Finlay Brooks (FW Concordia) 49.76; 9. Lawver (FC) 50.62; 14. Carter Dilger (Jeffersonville) 50.93.
100 freestyle: 1. Griffin Hadley (Carmel) 45.06; 2. Braden Samuels (Delta) 45.36; 3. Austin Kehr (Brownsburg) 45.53; 20. Huber (FC) 46.78.
500 freestyle: 1. Mitchell (Carmel) 4:27.27; 2. Jackson Carlile (Fishers) 4:29.02; 3. Frollo (Fishers) 4:30.53; 26. Raymer (FC) 4:52.00.
200 freestyle relay: 1. FW Carroll 1:24.78; 2. Franklin 1:25.12; 3. Fishers 1:25.35; 28. Jeffersonville (Jonas Gillam, Dilger, Drew Nelson, Evan Dickson, Reece Elder, Tavion Price, Tien-Lu Huang) 1:29.82.
100 backstroke: 1. Davis (Carmel) 48.38; 2. Lawver (FC) 49.02; 3. Cade Oliver (Franklin) 49.16.
100 breaststroke: 1. Adams (Munster) 55.14; 2. Coleman Modglin (Zionsville) 55.16; 3. Ryan Malicki (Carmel) 55.64.
400 freestyle relay: 1. FW Carroll 3:06.86; 2. Fishers 3:06.94; 3. Homestead 3:07.11; 23. Floyd Central (Lawver, Raymer, Gabe Anderson, Huber, Payton Bowman, Kaiser, Gomes, Bickel) 3:15.57.
