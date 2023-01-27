CHARLESTOWN — Cooper Lyvers won a pair of events to lead Charlestown to a fifth-place finish in the Mid-Southern Conference Championships on Thursday night at Charlestown Middle School.
North Harrison took home the team title with 285 points — 90 ahead of runner-up Salem. Scottsburg (152), Corydon Central (135) and the Pirates (130) rounded out the top five. Silver Creek (22) finished sixth in the six-team event.
Lyvers finished first in the 200-yard individual medley (2 minutes, 15.84 seconds) and the 100 backstroke (1:03.03).
He also teamed up with Luke Jones, John Hulsey and Wyatt Wisman to take second in the 400 freestyle relay.
Individually, Jones took second in the 200 freestyle and third in the 100 free while Hulsey placed seventh in the 50 free and 100 free.
The sixth-place Dragons were led by freshman Logan James, who finished fourth in the 200 IM and the 100 breaststroke.
.
MSC CHAMPIONSHIPS
At Charlestown MS
Team scores: 1. North Harrison 285, 2. Salem 195, 3. Scottsburg 152, 4. Corydon Central 135, 5. Charlestown 130, 6. Silver Creek 22.
200-yard medley relay: 1. Scottsburg 2:02.79; 2. Corydon Central 2:04.69; 3. Salem 2:08.97.
200 freestyle: 1. Chandler Elliott (SCOT) 2:12.66; 2. Luke Jones (CH) 2:12.92; 3. Evan Cooper (SAL) 2:19.74.
200 individual medley: 1. Cooper Lyvers (CH) 2:15.84; 2. Matthew Schmidt (SCOT) 2:28.89; 3. Booker LaHue (CC) 2:29.43; 4. Logan James (SC) 2:39.91.
50 freestyle: 1. Jonny Tally (SAL) 23.70; 2. Logan Edwards (CC) 24.54; 3. Ryan Colin (NH) 25.34; 7. John Hulsey (CH) 29.17; 9. Wyatt Wisman (CH) 30.71.
100 butterfly: 1. Lance Marinc (NH) 1:03.25; 2. Schmidt (SCOT) 1:10.00; 3. Brady Sieg (NH) 1:17.23.
100 freestyle: 1. Tally (SAL) 53.05; 2. LaHue (CC) 58.18; 3. Jones (CH) 59.44; 7 Hulsey (CH) 1:06.80.
500 freestyle: 1. Marinc (NH) 6:02.53; 2. Evan Cooper (SAL) 6:23.40; 3. Kody Fulk (NH) 6:53.84.
200 freestyle relay: 1. North Harrison 1:45.55; 2. Corydon Central 1:46.89; 3. Scottsburg 1:49.39; 4. Charlestown (Hulsey, Wisman, Jones, Lyvers) 1:53.63.
100 backstroke: 1. Lyvers (CH) 1:03.02; 2. Blake Applegate (SAL) 1:12.51; 3. Sieg (NH) 1:12.70; 7. Wisman (CH) 1:38.87.
100 breaststroke: 1. Chandler Elliott (SCOT) 1:10.64; 2. Ryusei Hasegaua (NH) 1:14.68; 3. Edwards (CC) 1:15.57; 4. James (SC) 1:18.15.
400 freestyle relay: 1. North Harrison 4:09.06; 2. Charlestown (Hulsey, Wisman, Jones, Lyvers) 4:22.12; 3. Salem 5:04.81.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.