BORDEN — Host Borden picked up its 12th victory this season, 4-1 against Eastern, as Mason LaGrange's 6-4, 4-6, 10-8 loss at No. 1 singles was the lone defeat for the Braves.
For Borden (12-3), Mason Carter triumphed 6-3, 6-0 at No. 2 singles while Kaden Holmes won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3.
In doubles, A.J. Agnew and C.J. Colley won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1 while Ryan Adams and Zane Stotts triumphed 6-3, 6-3 at No. 2.
BORDEN 4, EASTERN 1
Singles: Owen Pickerill (E) d. Mason LaGrange lost 6-4, 4-6, 10-8; Mason Carter d. Tucker Chism 6-3, 6-0; Kaden Holmes d. Jacob McClellan 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: C.J Colley-A.J Agnew d. Cauy Motsinger-Conner Fleming 6-0, 6-1; Ryan Adams-Zane Stotts d. Dylan Beach-Easton Jones 6-3, 6-3.
