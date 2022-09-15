BORDEN — The Borden boys' tennis team improved to 13-0 on the season with a 5-0 sweep of visiting Crawford County on Wednesday afternoon.
AJ Agnew led the way for the Braves with a 6-2, 6-4 win at No. 1 singles. Judd Missi triumphed 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2 while the Wolfpack forfeited at No. 3.
In doubles, Kasym Nash and Branson Wagoner won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 while Zander Keith and Will Banet triumphed 6-1, 6-2 at No. 2.
.
BORDEN 5, CRAWFORD COUNTY 0
Singles: AJ Agnew d. Isaac Nickelson 6-2, 6-4; Judd Missi d. Kaden Menke 6-0, 6-1; Borden won No. 3 by forfeit.
Doubles: Kasym Nash-Branson Wagoner d. Hays Ferriell-Devin Menke 6-0, 6-0; Zander Keith-Will Banet d. Branson Mitchell/Hayden Crecelius 6-1, 6-2.
