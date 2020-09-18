BORDEN — The Borden boys' tennis team clinched its third straight Southern Athletic Conference title with a 5-0 victory over visiting New Washington on Thursday afternoon.
For the Braves, Mason Carter cruised 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles while Kaden Holmes triumphed 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2. In doubles, C.J. Colley and Ryan Adams won by the same score at No. 1. Borden (10-3, 4-0) won the two other matches by default.
BORDEN 5, NEW WASHINGTON 0
Singles: Mason Carter d. Colin Brown 6-0, 6-0; Kaden Holmes d. Hunter Eurton 6-0, 6-0; A.J. Agnew won by forfeit.
Doubles: C.J. Colley-Ryan Adams d. Easton Nichols-Kelly Fieldhouse 6-0, 6-0; Zane Stotts-Kasym Nash won by forfeit.
PIRATES BLANK PANTHERS
CORYDON — Charlestown rolled to a 5-0 win at Corydon Central in a Mid-Southern Conference match Thursday.
The closest match came at No. 1 singles, where Michael Gillooly outlasted Ryan Hamilton 0-6, 7-6 (10-8), 6-4. Also for the Pirates, Alex Wright triumphed 6-0, 6-2 at No. 2 and Dawson Boyd won 6-1, 6-2 at No. 3.
In doubles, Brandon Broady and Jackson Snelling won 6-1, 6-2 at No. 1 while Eric Wigginton and Clayton Rothbauer rolled 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2.
CHARLESTOWN 5, CORYDON CENTRAL 0
Singles: Michael Gillooly d. Ryan Hamilton 0-6, 7-6 (10-8), 6-4; Alex Wright d. Sam Cox 6-0, 6-2; Dawson Boyd d. Grant Shartzer 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles: Brandon Broady-Jackson Snelling d. Oliver Zink-Eli Kvalheim 6-1, 6-2; Eric Wigginton-Clayton Rothbauer d. Cooper Shireman-Nick Ore 6-1, 6-1.
REBELS SWEEP GENERALS
ELIZABETH —Host South Central swept Clarksville 5-0 Thursday afternoon.
The closest matches were at No. 3 singles and No. 1 doubles. At No. 3 singles, Craig Simpson outlasted Aidan Craig 1-6, 6-4, 6-1. Meanwhile Dawson O'Connor and Evan Schoen topped Jaylen Reyer and Saul Tatum 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.
"The match was tighter than the score," Generals coach Stephen Welcher said. "We lost two three-setters and a close match at No. 1 singles where things could have went either way. We have to figure out how to win these close matches, especially our doubles, who have lost several tight three-setters."
SOUTH CENTRAL 5, CLARKSVILLE 0
Singles: Frank Goodman d. Ethan Neal 6-3, 6-4; Ty Jones d. Terry Morgan 6-1, 6-3; Craig Simpson d. Aidan Craig (Clarksville) 1-6, 6-4, 6-1.
Doubles: Dawson O'Connor-Evan Schoen d. Jaylen Reyer-Saul Tatum 6-3, 4-6, 6-3; South Central won by default.
