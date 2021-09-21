CHARLESTOWN — Brownstown Central edged host Charlestown 3-2 in a Mid-Southern Conference match Tuesday afternoon.
The Pirates picked up their two points on the doubles courts. Brandon Broady and Nick Broady won 7-6 (7-5), 6-2 at No. 1 while Nate Smith and Jacob Whitten triumphed 6-3, 6-2 at No. 2.
BROWNSTOWN CENTRAL 3, CHARLESTOWN 2
Singles: Ethan Davis (BC) d. Alex Wright 7-6 (7-4), 7-5; Pierson Wheeler (BC) d. Dawson Boyd 6-4, 6-4; Smith Hackman (BC) d. Ryan Sipes 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles: Brandon Broady-Nick Broady (C) d. Conner Gwinn-Bryce Reaser 7-6 (7-5), 6-2; Nate Smith-Jacob Whitten (C) d. Ethan Garland-Grant Elliott 6-3, 6-2.
