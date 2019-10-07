SELLERSBURG — Late in the regular season Borden coach Josh Nale said Silver Creek was going to be a “big mountain to climb” in the sectional.
The Braves summited that peak last week. Now, they set their sights on an opponent akin to Mount Everest.
Borden will face fourth-ranked Floyd Central at 4:30 p.m. today in the Silver Creek Regional semifinals. Jeffersonville will take on New Albany at the same time in the other semi.
“That’s going to be fun. [Floyd] and Jeff are the premier teams around here. Any time you get to play them it’s fun,” Nale said after his team edged the Dragons 3-2 in last week’s sectional final to end their 29-year reign.
The Highlanders, meanwhile, are coming off their 33rd consecutive sectional title and their 36th overall.
“We’re looking forward to having a good time and showing them that Borden’s going to show up ready to compete,” Nale said. “Hopefully we can rise up to their level a little bit. I know they’re a great team, and that’s what we want, we want to play the best teams, so we’re looking forward to it.”
Floyd Central is trying for its second straight regional title and its 25th overall.
“I know they’ve won a number of their straight sectionals and have made it to the regional a number of years straight. We’re just ready to give them our best match and hopefully come out with a regional title,” Borden senior Mason LaGrange said after his team’s sectional final victory.
The regional final is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. The winner advances to the Jasper Semistate, which is slated to start at noon Saturday.
Today's other semifinal is a rematch of a regional semi from last year won 4-1 by the Red Devils.
Floyd Central beat Jeff 3-2 in last year's regional final and 4-1 last month in the Hoosier Hills Conference Tournament final.
