BORDEN — Borden stayed unbeaten in the Southern Athletic Conference with a 4-1 win over visiting Henryville on Monday afternoon.
The Braves (7-2, 3-0) won a pair of singles matches and both doubles matches in the victory. At No. 2 singles, Mason Carter defeated Dawson Hope 6-1, 6-2 while Kaden Holmes outlasted Zerach Coats 3-6, 6-1, 6-2 at No. 3. In doubles, A.J. Agnew and Zane Stotts defeated Drew Lindley and Sam Guernsey 6-3, 6-4 while Sterling Mikel and Ryan Adams rallied to beat Xavier Coats and Taylor Guthrie 4-6, 7-6 (8-6), 6-2.
Zidon Coats registered the Hornets' lone win, topping Mason LaGrange 6-3, 6-0 at No. 1 singles.
BORDEN 4, HENRYVILLE 1
Singles: Zidon Coats (H) d. Mason LaGrange 6-3, 6-0; Mason Carter d. Dawson Hope 6-1, 6-2; Kaden Holmes d. Zerach Coats 3-6, 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles: A.J. Agnew-Zane Stotts (B) d. Sam Guernsey-Drew Lindley 6-3, 6-4; Sterling Mikel-Ryan Adams d. Xavier Coats-Taylor Guthrie 4-6, 7-6 (8-6), 6-2.
EAGLES CLIP GENERALS
CLARKSVILLE — Visiting Austin clipped Clarksville 4-1 in a Mid-Southern Conference match Monday afternoon.
The Generals' lone victory came at No. 2 singles, where Dakota Capps won 7-5, 6-1.
"Our team continues to get better," Clarksville coach Stephen Welcher said. "We played a tight match against Austin on almost every court. We missed a few shots here and there that swung the momentum of the match. ... Dakota continues to do the things necessary to improve his game. Our No. 1 doubles [team] did a good job of battling today and hanging in there with our opponent. We need to practice more on being more aggressive. All in all we are pleased with the progress and attitude of our players."
The Generals play at New Washington at 5:30 p.m. today.
AUSTIN 4, CLARKSVILLE 1
Singles: Gavin Park (A) d. Elijah Dowell 7-6 (7-5), 6-1; Dakota Capps (C) d. Brenden Hanner 7-5, 6-1; Josh Gabbard (A) d. Ethan Neal 6-0, 6-3.
Doubles: Jalen Hines-Cameron Richy (A) d. Jake Cummings-Jalen Reyer 2-6, 6-0, 7-5; Blake Stamper-Nick Henderson (A) d. Aidan Craig-Terry Morgan 6-4, 6-4.
