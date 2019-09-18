MARENGO — Borden rolled to a 4-1 win over host Crawford County on Wednesday afternoon.
The Braves (10-2) swept the singles matches. Mason LaGrange won 6-4, 6-0 at No. 1, while Mason Carter triumphed 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2 and Kaden Holmes was victorious 6-1, 6-2 at No. 3.
At No. 2 doubles, Ryan Adams and Sterling Mikel triumphed 6-3, 6-3.
.
BORDEN 4, CRAWFORD COUNTY 1
Singles: Mason LaGrange (B) d. Trevor Harvey 6-4, 6-0; Mason Carter (B) d. Nick Haggins 6-1, 6-1; Kaden Holmes (B) d. Noah Talley 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles: Preston Coleman-Colton Michelson (CC) d. A.J. Agnew-C.J. Colley 6-2, 7-6 (7-2); Ryan Adams-Sterling Mikel (B) d. Noah Adams-Bryce Rahman 6-3, 6-3.
