BEDFORD — The Borden boys' tennis team captured the Bedford North Lawrence Invitational for the second straight year Friday.
The Braves blanked Bloomfield 5-0 in their first match before beating the host Stars 4-1 in the final.
.
BEDFORD NL INVITATIONAL
BORDEN 5, BLOOMFIELD 0
Singles: AJ Agnew (Bo) d. Travis Priest (Bl) 6-3, 6-2; Judd Missi (B) d. Cole Skinner (Bl) 6-1, 7-5; Kylan Nash (Bo) d. Will Dowden (Bl) 6-3, 7-6 (8-6).
Doubles: Kasym Nash/Branson Wagoner (Bo) d. Boone Holtsclaw/Kellen Luse 7-5, 6-0; Zander Keith/Will Banet (Bo) d. Brasey Neil/Quentin Ross 6-2, 6-2.
.
BORDEN 4, BNL 1
Singles: AJ Agnew (Bo) d. Graham Turner (BNL) 6-2, 6-2; Judd Missi (Bo) d. Jayden Kemp 6-3, 7-6 (7-4); Nate Pemberton (BNL) d. Kylan Nash (Bo) 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles: Kasym Nash/Branson Wagoner (Bo) d. Carter Kimmel/Drew Stepenson 6-1, 6-2; Zander Keith/Will Banet (Bo) d. Gavin Baker/Isaac Bridges 6-0, 6-0.
