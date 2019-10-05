Lanesville had New Albany on the ropes but the host Bulldogs battled to win 3-2 in the championship match of the New Albany Sectional on Friday evening.
New Albany’s singles trio took all three points after falling at No. 1 doubles and having an injury at No. 2 doubles.
Mitchell Meyer took care of business quickly at No. 1 singles, winning 6-3, 6-0, but John Fulmer and J.T. Zimmerman had to grind out tough matches to win at No. 2 and No. 3 singles respectively.
Fulmer won 7-5, 7-6 and Zimmerman 6-0, 1-6, 6-2.
“They both gave it everything they had,” coach Adam Peden said. “We’ve talked about courage and heart all year and they both showed a ton of both this evening. Super proud of both freshmen. They were both in big-time battles and found a way to come out on top.”
Meyer was outstanding, Peden said.
“He’s the rock of our team and sets the tone of our matches,” Peden said. “He is the pulse of our team.”
The Bulldogs will face Jeffersonville on Tuesday in the regional semifinals.
