CLARKSVILLE — Ethan Neal won a 6-1, 6-0 match at No. 3 singles, joining Dakota Capps in earning singles points for the Generals. Aiden Craig and Jake Cummings also cruised to a 6-0, 6-3 No. 1 doubles victory.
“I felt we played a lot more aggressive today finally. The team is starting to understand where we are trying to go. Ethan Neal came out and played aggressive and focused tennis,” coach Steve Welcher said.
CLARKSVILLE 4, NORTH HARRISON 1
Singles: Joe Davis (NH) d. Elijah Dowell 6-4, 6-3; Dakota Capps (C) d. Jonakon Seitz 3-6, 6-1, retired; Ethan Neal (C) d. Parker Rhodes 6-1, 6-0;
Doubles: Aiden Craig-Jake Cummings (C) d. Riley Hoehn-Dawson Allen 6-0,6-3; Terry Morgan-Jalen Reyer (C) d. Caleb Duvall-Logan Martin 6-2 6-4.
