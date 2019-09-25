SOUTHERN INDIANA — Jeffersonville won all five matches in straight sets Wednesday to blank Seymour 5-0, and fourth-ranked Floyd Central won 4-1 at home against Bedford North Lawrence to advance to the championship of the Hoosier Hills Conference Tournament.
For Jeffersonville, Joey Zelli and Charley Williams had a tight opening set at No. 1 doubles but prevailed in the tiebreaker for a 7-6 (9-7), 6-1 victory. Grant Paradowski won 6-1, 6-3 at No. 1 singles for the Red Devils.
For Floyd Central, both doubles teams gave up just one game. Alex Poe and Eric Whitehouse dominated for a 6-0, 6-1 victory at No. 1 doubles and Aaron Seay and Joe Lincoln won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2 doubles. Connor Mason won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 singles.
The Highlanders and Red Devils will meet Friday for the HHC championship at Jeffersonville.
JEFFERSONVILLE 5, SEYMOUR 0
Singles: Grant Paradowski (J) d. incent Camboulas 6-1, 6-3; Jared Wells (J) def. Isaac Hardin 6-4, 6-1; Jayden Wells (J) def. Braden Handloser 6-3, 6-2.
Doubles: Joey Zelli and Charley Willaims (J) d. Will Rinehart and Brandon Hubbard 7-6 (9-7), 6-1; Adam Crawford-Alex Kelly (J) d. Trey Hohenstreiter and Andrew Levine 6-4, 6-4.
FLOYD CENTRAL 4, BEDFORD NORTH LAWRENCE 1
Singles: Connor Mason (FC) d. Cade Provo 6-1, 6-0; Adam Tlustek (BNL) d. Clayton Wiseman 6-4, 6-2; Adam Weiser (FC) d. Graham Turner 6-3, 6-2.
Doubles: Alex Poe-Eric Whitehouse (FC) d. Cameron Gratzer and Wyatt Scherschel 6-0, 6-1; Aaron Seay-Joe Lincoln (FC) d. Konley Woodward-Steven Graham 6-0, 6-1.
PROVICENCE TOPS NORTH HARRISON
RAMSEY — Providence picked up a 4-0 victory Wednesday. The No. 1 doubles team of Landon Kruer and Jake Rodski ceded just one game with a 6-1, 6-0 victory.
PROVIDENCE 4, NORTH HARRISON 0
Singles: Michael Hamm (P) d. Jon Seitz 6-3, 6-1; Sam Bowles (P) d. Parker Rhodes 6-4, 6-1.
Doubles: Landon Kruer-Jake Rodski (P) d. Logan Martin-Caleb Duvall 6-1, 6-0; Gavin Galligan-Alex Kemp (P) d. Ryley Hoehn-Dawson Allen 6-0, 6-2.
Record: Providence is 11-7.
Next: The Pioneers play host to Bloomington North on Monday.
LANESVILLE SHUTS OUT CLARKSVILLE
LANESVILLE — Lanesville got early momentum and Clarksville couldn't recover Wednesday as the Generals dropped a 5-0 match.
"We had a slow start against our opponent today. We were ready to battle near the second set, but Lanesville started out with the momentum," coach Steve Welcher said. "We hope to come back tomorrow ready to battle from the beginning of the match and not the middle."
LANESVILLE 5, CLARKSVILLE 0
Singles: Ethan Schickel (L) d. Elijah Dowell 6-2, 6-1; Jonas Powers (L) d. Dakota Capps 6-3, 6-3; Ethan Patterson (L) d. Ethan Neal 6-1, 6-4.
Doubles: Ben Purdy-Ty Tidstrom d. Jake Cummings-Jalen Reyer 6-2, 6-2; Matt Lindsay-Braden Kiesler d. Terry Morgan-Aiden Craig 6-3, 7-5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.